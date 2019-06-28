  1. Home
Remember Flappy Bird? It's a battle royale game now

Flappy Bird is getting a modern-day spin off.

When Flappy Bird came out six years ago, it was an instant and huge cash cow for Vietnamese developer Dong Nguyen. It sat at the top of the App Store and Google Play Store charts for months, at one point earning on average $50,000 a day from in-app ads. It may no longer be as popular as it once was, but that might soon change, thanks to Flappy Royale.

A new mobile game from developers Orta Therox and Em Lazer-Walker, Flappy Royale combines the flapping gameplay of the classic side scroller with the battle royale genre that’s massively popular now. To play, you just tap on the bird to flap and dodge pipes. The goal is to survive longer than the other 99 players, each of whom you can see in real time.

Every player, or bird, starts out together on a bus, and whoever is the last bird standing, err flapping, wins. There are ways to customise your bird, too. Another new feature is the “Daily Trial” mode, a preset course you can try up to 10 times to land on a worldwide leaderboard.

Flappy Royale is available on iOS and Android as an open beta. It will fully launch in July 2019.

