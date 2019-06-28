Web comics are the natural progression of comic strips onto the web in digital form. They're incredibly popular and are uploaded by a multitude of awesome artists from all over the world.

Some have been running for as many as two decades but new ones are popping up all the time too.

We've collected some of our favourite web comics with samples of the potential hilarity for you to enjoy.

Shen Comix is a web comic with a particularly dark sense of humour. It started in 2013 as Owl Turd Comix and is relatively young in comparison with some of the others on this list, but no less amusing.

Loading Artist (Gregor Czaykowski) is a solid favourite ours and a long time web comic creator with a dark sense of humour. These comics have an instantly recognisable styling thanks to simply designed characters, striking colours and wonderfully humorous storyboard designs. Be wary of some lewd scenes and vulgar language though.

Randall Munroe created XKCD way back in 2005, which likely makes it one of the oldest web comics on the web. It's also likely one of the geekiest. XKCD is incredibly nerdy and known for an understated styling and a cutting commentary on modern problems, politics and current affairs.

Cyanide and Happiness is another classic web comic that's been running for years and years. It was created in 2005 by Rob DenBleyker, Kris Wilson, Dave McElfatrick and Matt Melvin. It's carried on since then and has grown into a wonderful production that includes hilarious YouTube videos too.

As you might have gathered from the name, this is a web comic with a dark sense of humour and equally dark language, disposition and subject matter. It is thoroughly enjoyable though.

Hey Bob Guy's comics mostly centre around the lives of "The Pudges". These are cute, comical and sometimes rude little creatures of his own creation. These chaps get up to all sorts of shenanigans that are bound to make you chortle.

The Oatmeal, alongside XKCD, is perhaps one of the most well-known web comics to ever have graced the internet. It was created by Matthew Boyd Inman in 2009 and continues to bring the chortles all these years later. Like XKCD it features comic panels with a hilarious view of everyday life, a tongue-in-cheek commentary on modern society and a dash of personal insight into the creator's daily life.

Among our favourites from The Oatmeal are classics such as My dog: the paradox, How to tell if your cat is plotting to kill you and How to pet a kitty.

Webcomic name, by Alex Norris has a pretty simple three frame design that's the perfect digestible comic for today's fast-paced society. Every comic ends the say way, but the meaning is always different and in that way alone it is intriguing. It's also amusing, colourful and makes us smirk on a regular basis.

Safely Endangered is an amusing web comic created by UK artist Chris McCoy. It features a classically dark British sense of humour with a simple, yet instantly recognisable design style that we love.

J. L. Westover is the genius mind behind the Mr. Lovenstein web comic series. He says he "makes silly comics for cool people" and there's no denying either part of that statement. Be sure to follow him and check out his website for plenty of laughs.

James Squires is a fantastically talented and amusing illustrator from New Zealand. He describes himself as a "delusional comic person, coffee drinker and cat owner".

He's the brilliant mind behind web comic Moonbeard. A surreal web comic series that often features surprising twists, daft humour and understated designs.

Extra Fabulous Comics is run by an artist only known as Zach. The strips are often darkly humoured and with NSFW themes. Extra Fabulous Comics is interesting if you like variety in your comics as Zach uses different styles and posts all sorts from full coloured posts to rough sketches snapped and uploaded via a smartphone.

Dave Kellett is a cartoonist who runs two comics - Sheldon and Drive. Sheldon is particularly good as it follows a fictional character (named Sheldon) who lives an amusing life with his pet duck Arthur. There's plenty of character in this comic and brilliant humour too.

Garfield Minus Garfield is a work by Dan Walsh that adds an interesting twist the already brilliant Jim Davis comic strip by simply removing Garfield from the frames.

The site explains it best:

"Garfield Minus Garfield is a site dedicated to removing Garfield from the Garfield comic strips in order to reveal the existential angst of a certain young Mr. Jon Arbuckle. It is a journey deep into the mind of an isolated young everyman as he fights a losing battle against loneliness and depression in a quiet American suburb."

Brilliantly, Jim Davis even approves of the work and so do we.

Ctrl+Alt+Del is a gaming-related web comic lovingly crafted by Tim Buckley. The Ctrl+Alt+Del comic, also referred to as CAD comic, started life on the web in 2002. This comic features regular themes, familiar characters and amusing commentary on the current state of gaming and new games releases. Gamers love this one.

Penny Arcade is perhaps one of the longest-serving web comics around, having started life way back in 1998. It is written by Jerry Holkins, illustrated by Mike Krahulik and focusses mostly on video games and video game culture.

The Perry Bible Fellowship, also known as PBF, is a web comic that started life in the Syracuse University newspaper The Daily Orange. It's an offbeat comic with an often surreal vibe and a hefty dose of morbid humour. Expect sex, violence and madness with this one.

Reza Farazmand is responsible for Poorly Drawn Lines - a web comic that publishes three times a week and features an amusing satirical tone. This one includes regular appearances from a variety of animals getting into all manner of pickles or musing about their life problems.

Honey Dill is a web comic created by Canadian writer/illustrator Ryan Harby. This is a comic that often features new comic ideas as well as awkward and absurd silliness. You'll sometimes see the same characters making an appearance, but mostly we love this one for how random and daft it can be.

Formal Sweatpants is a weekly webcomic illustrated and created by Josh Mecouch who also creates The Art of Pants and works for Mad Magazine. It features adult themes, dark humour and incredible detailing.

Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal (SMBC) is similar to XKCD in that it features plenty of geeky gags about science, religion, philosophy and more. Zach Weinersmith's comic is often hilarious and rarely disappointing.

The Joy of Tech is a web comic by Candian artists Nitrozac and Snaggy (Liza Schmalcel and Bruce Evans). It is produced three times a week and focuses on technology-oriented japes, with an emphasis on the "cult" of Apple products. The pair started making web comics in 1999, so know a thing or two about the joys of tech.