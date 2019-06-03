  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Sign in with Apple is a new way to sign into apps and websites

|
Apple Sign in with Apple is a new way to sign into apps and websites
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

- And it's sure to annoy Facebook and Google

You know those 'Sign in with Google' or 'Sign in with Facebook' icons. Well, Apple just announced its own version and it's sure to annoy both Facebook and Google. 

That's because it doesn't track user behaviour - Apple is particularly trying to push its sensitivity to privacy at the moment in the light of recent indiscretions by Facebook and Google's policies of tailoring advertising to you, basically monetising your web use.

Sign in with Apple can even create a fake email address for you so you don't get spam and enables you to tailor what data you give to websites and apps - we believe it will enable you to have different email addresses for different apps should you wish. You can choose to show or hide your real email. 

Naturally, everything is controlled with your Apple ID and Apple is releasing an API for developers to enable them to  add the new sign-in to apps. And, naturally, it'll work alongside Face ID. This will make things very convenient for signing into stuff. 

It'll be available in macOS, iOS (and, presumably, iPad OS) and via websites. 

PopularIn Apps
Sign in with Apple is a new way to sign into apps and websites
Dark Mode finally confirmed for iOS 13 - you can also swipe on the keyboard
Apple might focus on kids' privacy next, with limits on ad tracking in apps
Spotify's next feature? A 'Social Listening' group queue
How much is Netflix and when will the new price hikes go into effect?
Google Maps navigation getting speed limits, speed cameras and traps at last