Why Recoverit Data Recovery Software is the best option for you

There is nothing quite so stomach-churning as data loss. Corrupt programs and trashed operating systems can be restored relatively easily, but what about those painstakingly created documents and precious once-in-a-lifetime photos? This priceless data is irreplaceable, gone forever, right?

Not necessarily. Even if you accidentally delete a file, format a hard drive or suddenly discover entire partitions have gone missing, there may still be hope. Arm yourself with Recoverit from Wondershare and you can turn a potential disaster into minor irritation, blessed relief and – ultimately – a solemn vow to take backup seriously going forward).

Recoverit is available for both Windows PCs and Mac, so head over to https://recoverit.wondershare.com and click the ‘Download Now’ button to save the installer to your computer. The best time to install the software is now before you suffer from data loss.

Recoverit comes in three versions: the Free version enables you to scan for recoverable files and preview them, plus you can recover up to 100MB of data. Upgrade to the Pro version and you gain unlimited data recovery and a deep scan that can potentially recover more data. Finally, the Ultimate Edition allows you to create recovery boot media that can help you rescue files even in the event of a system crash that locks you out of your operating system. Prices start from as little as $35.95 for the Windows version and $85.95 for the Mac edition.

The program is simple to use and incredibly helpful when required (for example, providing instructions for macOS High Sierra or Mojave users who need to recover data from their system drive).

Windows users get a choice of eight different types of recovery: deleted files, Recycle Bin (recovering files from an emptied Recycle Bin), formatted disk, lost partition, external devices, virus attack, system crash and a catch-all ‘All-Around Recovery’ option. Mac users will see a similar set of options – Trash Recovery replaces Recycle Bin.

Choose your option, then select which drives or disks to include in your scan. Sit back and let Recoverit scan through your drive highlighting the files it’s found. A progress bar tells you how far the scan process has gone, while results are displayed in a multi-paned window.

Use the left-hand pane to filter the list of recoverable files: the default Tree View arranges files according to their original location on your hard drive, while Files View lets you filter the results according to their file type. First, select the type of file: photo, video, audio, document, email, database, webfiles, archive (for compressed files), miscellaneous (catch-all) and even no extension. From here, expand the specific file type, from PNG to ZIP, to see what files have been found.

Need to narrow your search further? Use the ‘File modified date’ filter to display all data or restrict to files modified recently. Any files that have been found are displayed in the middle pane – use the column headers to sort the list by name, size, date and so on. Select a file to review its information in the right-hand pane – if the file has a thumbnail, it’ll be displayed here to confirm it’s the right one.

Files can be restored individually or in batch selections – just tick those files you wish to recover and click the Recover button. Be sure to choose a different drive to that which you’re recovering from and your files will be magically restored.

Recoverit is undoubtedly a powerful tool – if there’s any chance of recovering data from your hard drive, Recoverit has your back covered. And all without breaking the bank: prices are incredibly cheap compared to the priceless nature of your data

