Face swapping has been around in one form or another for a while. There's an option within Snapchat that lets you snap a photo while swapping your face with a friend or family member who's also in the same image, but there are other apps designed to do it too.

These apps are incredibly popular because they're often hilarious, terrible, terrifying or just downright daft.

To bring you the chortles and perhaps inspire you to get face swapping yourself, we've collected a gallery of our favourites for you to enjoy.

Open wide

Imgur

This stubborn little old lady baby is refusing to eat her yoghurt. Hopefully, a little encouragement from an oversized baby head will help ease things along.

Hey dollface

funnypicsonly

Face swapping with dolls is a strong favourite among the more adventurous of us.

The results of which leaves us wide-eyed and worried we're going to have some fairly weird dreams once bedtime comes around.

Keep your nose out of it

Imgur

Nostrils for a face. Lovely.

Sometimes the intelligence in these face-swapping apps is terribly bad at picking up what should logically be a face and what should be swapped.

The results are often gruesome and horrific, but no doubt amusing too.

You're hilarious!

cincadacry

This little baby certainly finds his granddad hilarious or maybe it's surprised? Or both?

Who knows, either way, this face-swapping has resulted in a fair amount of chortles.

Double duck face

Gary Gronk

There's so much to love about this face swap. The double duck face is the best. But the small grumpy baby is also amazing.

Another classic father-son face swap that just brings all the joy.

A ventriloquist's dream?

kourtney lynn/Buzzfeed

We're not sure whether we're amused or scared by this one. But ventriloquists might love the idea of their puppet come to life.

Is this the sort of thing ventriloquists daydream about? Having a real boy you can control that doesn't argue back or ever grow up? We're not sure whether we're amused or scared by this one.

Feline face

InsertWit

Sure the cat is quite cute, but dear lord, that little girl is terrifying. She looks like some sort of angry baby vampire or creature from the deep dark forests of Mordor. Yikes.

Baby-faced world

Imgur

Grown-up people with perfectly hilarious baby faces. What's not to love?

Images like this make us wonder if the world would be a better place if everyone was this baby-faced. It would certainly be a lot cuter. It also makes us thinks that babies wearing make-up is a weird sight indeed.

Thomas the tank engine

DimpleRecords

When face swap apps transform something inanimate into what looks like a real person, the results are often comical. Even more so when the person in the photo gets the opposite treatment.

Turns out Thomas the tank engine's face is fairly terrifying on a small boy.

Happy little chappy

Imgur

Another father-son classic face swap.

We love how both of them are super happy in this image. The results are also surprisingly convincing, which isn't always the case, but when it comes off it's even more amazing.

Man's best friend?

lizzieb409f2bd59/Buzzfeed

Ever wondered what your furry four-legged friend might look like with a human face? Wonder no more.

Alas, what has been seen, cannot be unseen. Though a person with a dog face might well be scarier.

This little piggy

IMGUR

While the other little piggies went to the market, this one was busy having a face swap. Terrifying and hilarious in equal measure.

The old man baby

SyrocWift

Some of the most hilarious face swaps quite often involve little and large people. Father and son, mother and daughter, it doesn't really matter, what does matter is the hilarity that ensues.

This brilliant swap shows a baby with a moustache, does it get much better?

Abe the babe

Whitney Reeser

Turns out that Abraham Lincoln was a tad better looking than we remember.

He surely leaps out of this face-swapped photo. Whitney Reeser-Harris, meanwhile, appears to be the master of make-up and disguise.

That's one handsome baby

Spycegurl

So much to love with this one, including the beardy baby-faced Dad.

That's one handsome baby girl you've got there. It's a shame about the visual challenges and the moustache, but other than that. We love the beardy baby-faced Dad too. What a combo.

Terrifying Thomas

qarahsuirke/Buzzfeed

Here he is again, poor old Thomas the tank engine, having his face swapped and ruining our childhood memories.

It's pretty impressive that both the lady and the tank engine look worse for wear in this one. Yikes.

Statue swap

lydiak4ab79fe59/Buzzfeed

It's always fun when someone does a face swap with a statue or doll and actually manages to improve the inanimate object for the better. Can't say the same for the person, but that's one hilarious statue.

Sofa face

stephanieh414676524/Buzzfeed

There's nothing comfortable about this woman's face. Her sofa might look appealing though. Another weird and wonderful face swap that makes us question just what we're doing with our time.

Oven face

ChuckieC

This young person now has oven knobs for eyes. Perfectly normal.

Another classic face swap where the surroundings have been mistaken for the face. Now there's a baby face oven and an oven face baby.

Baby Daddy game time

AtticusRex

This young lad has some things to teach his tiny dad. Gaming greatness is coming.

Some quality father and son time as man and boy spend some time playing video games.

Like father like son

e-Jordan

Will Smith and Jaden Smith face-swapped just works perfectly.

Shaquille O'Seal

kachigga3

Professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal gets the face swap treatment with a seal. The results are something special as the seal looks particularly happy about it. Maybe he's always dreamed of shooting hoops.

Star Trek crew

Drew Pritchard

The Star Trek Next Generation crew have been reimagined with a quick face swap and Picard looks glorious.