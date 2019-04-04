Plex gets a snazzy new interface on Roku and Apple TV

The Plex app for Roku and Apple TV has got a smart new look.

Available in beta form on the latter and as a channel on Roku streaming devices, the new user interface has been redesigned to add more personalisation options and faster access to your video and music content.

It includes a new sidebar that presents different sources depending on where your content is stored. Your library is better split and managed, with customisation options for you to rearrange and hide sources to best suit your tastes.

You can unpin specific sources from the bar, for example, in order to simplify the categories.

Plex used its community to help test the new UI, ensuring that changes were made for user benefit rather than just change's sake: "The new UI represents months of hard work, extensive user testing, and ongoing conversation with our community. It’ll continue to be a focus of our efforts as we work to bring the new conventions to our other big-screen and mobile apps," it said on the company blog.

You only need to update the Plex channel on your Roku device to get the new "big screen" experience, while Apple TV users will need to sign up for beta access. You can find the details here.