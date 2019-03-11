Apple iPhone owners are in for a treat, they can now access Master quality tracks through Tidal.

Tidal Masters are offered in partnership with MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) and use its proprietary audio technology to present studio quality music in file sizes that can be streamed without loss.

An update to the iOS Tidal app brings it in line with the Android version, adding an MQA decoder to ensure that playback of tracks under the "Master" tag are as good as they can possibly be.

"Bringing music to life, just as the artist intended, is a core value of the Tidal platform and we couldn’t be more excited to finally bring master quality music to both major mobile operating systems," said the streaming service's COO, Lior Tibon.

Tracks from all three major record labels, as well as Merlin, which represents the independent label community, will appear in the Masters catalogue. It will expand in time and will include new releases, as well as back catalogue recordings.

You can find out more about Tidal Masters and see a list of compatible tracks and playlists on the service's dedicated web address here.

It is included as part of a Tidal HiFi subscription priced at £19.99 per month. For that, you also get streaming of non-Master tracks at CD quality bitrates (1,411kbps).

A Tidal Premium subscription is also available for £9.99 per month, which maxes audio quality for streaming at 320kbps.