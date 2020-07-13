You probably already made up your mind about TikTok. You've seen the ads with some 17-year-old teen with neon contacts, bleached hair, and fake blood dripping down their neck lip-syncing to a tune. Why on Earth would you want to download it just to watch people dress up, mouth words, and gyrate to soundbites? We get it. But somehow there are reportedly over one billion people actively scrolling through TikTok monthly, spending nearly an hour on it per day.

Yeah, it's about time you checked out the app.

TikTok is a social app used to create and share videos. Many videos tend to be music-focused, with creators leveraging the app's vast catalogue of sound effects, music snippets, and filters to record short clips of them dancing and lip-syncing. But there's an untold number of videos to discover, with varying topics. There are DIY and craft videos, comedic sketches, you name it. If TikTok sounds familiar, it's because there are similar apps that came before it, like Vine and Dubsmash.

TikTok also had a predecessor, called Musical.ly, that Chinese entrepreneurs Alex Zhu and Luyu Yang launched in 2014. ByteDance acquired Musical.ly in 2017, and then a year later, it folded the service's core functionality and userbase into its own TikTok app. Existing Musical.ly users were migrated over to TikTok accounts. By 2018, TikTok had surpassed Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat in monthly installs in the US Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

TikTok has over one billion global monthly active users - 63 per cent of which are between the ages of 10 and 29. Women on TikTok also outnumber men two to one in the US. As a result of TikTok's popularity, ByteDance is now considered the world’s most valuable startup, with a valuation of more than $105 billion.

The basic function of TikTok is that users can film videos of themselves lip-syncing, dancing, or acting out sketches. Videos - or TikToks - can be up to 15 seconds long, but they can also connect multiple clips for up to 60 seconds of total recording. Users can also upload longer videos that were recorded outside the app. TikTok also has video editing and customisation tools. Users have access to a library of songs, effects, filters, and sound bites to add to their videos.

They can also “duet” with someone by replying to a video, creating a split-screen and endless reactions. They can even add their own sounds and lip-sync to another user's video.

Let's go over how to navigate the app. When you open TikTok, you'll see a menu bar on the bottom. It has shortcuts to each of the following five pages in the app:

Home: Shows two feeds - Following and For you - which you can toggle between.

Shows two feeds - Following and For you - which you can toggle between. Discover: Mostly shows you TikTok videos tagged with a trending hashtag.

Mostly shows you TikTok videos tagged with a trending hashtag. Create video: Opens up to the record screen, where you can film a video.

Opens up to the record screen, where you can film a video. Inbox: Shows you all the activity on your videos. (Tap the Envelope to access DMs).

Shows you all the activity on your videos. (Tap the Envelope to access DMs). Me: Your profile that you and other users can see. You can make parts of it private.

In a nutshell, like videos from Vine or Instagram, TikTok videos appear vertically on your screen. You can engage with them using “hearts", which are the same as “likes.” After you download the TikTok app and open it, you'll immediately see curated featured videos on the “for you" page. You can switch to the “following” page to see videos from users you follow - whether friends or popular TikTokkers. On either page, to see more new videos, swipe up on the screen or tap Home.

You can also try tapping Discover (the magnifying glass icon next to the home button) to search for videos by keywords and hashtags. Within videos, you can tap on the screen to pause. Also, look to the right for the user's icon to visit their profile. Also, on the right, you'll see the number of “hearts” and comments the video has, plus options to share it.

On the bottom of the video, you'll find the user’s name, caption, any hashtags, and the name of the song that’s playing. Top any of these links to see related videos.

Note: It’s possible to watch TikTok videos without creating an account. But you need an account to engage with other users and to post videos, obviously.

When you’re ready to start creating post your own video, click on the Create video button (plus sign) at the bottom of the home screen and press the record button. While that sounds easy, it takes a tonne of work. If you search YouTube for tutorials, you'll see how intensive the TikTok video-making process can be for most users. That's because, before you even hit record, you can find sounds, effects, and filters to apply. You can flop the camera, change the speed, and more.

You can even save a video as a draft to post it later. Just tap the Create Video icon to shoot a video, and after you finish recording and editing your video, tap Next. From the video posting page, tap Drafts. If you're looking for more step-by-step tutorials on how to shoot and edit videos with TikTok, we recommend browsing TikTok's Support hub.

Pocket-lint also has this handy TikTok tips and tricks guide.

This Wikipedia page keeps track of the top 50 TikTok accounts with the largest number of followers. Currently, Charli D'Amelia is at the top with 70 million followers. She's 16 and primarily posts videos of herself dancing. The second most popular is Addison Rae, with 50 million followers. She also posts dancing videos.

Many of the most popular users on TikTok are teenagers, and they've become friends in the past year and formed collaboration groups, or collectives, such as Hype House, Sway House, and Club House. They live together in mega-mansions in LA purely for the purpose of creating an endless stream of TikTok content for you to digest every day.

If you don't want to get involved with content houses and would prefer to watch more organic content that suits your interests, explore to the Discover page.

TikTok is the latest to be under the glare of the US, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly considering banning the app following a ban in India.

The app is "being looked at" over fears it could be a surveillance tool for China. "We are taking this very seriously and we are certainly looking at it. We have worked on this very issue for a long time," Pompeo told Fox News. "With respect to Chinese apps on people's cell phones, I can assure you the US will get this one right too." He added that US citizens should be cautious in using TikTok in case their private data ends up "in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party".

ByteDance has previously attempted to disassociate itself from its roots, having originally been founded by Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Yiming. It has also withdrawn the app from Hong Kong, after the implementation of Beijing's highly controversial national security law.

"In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," it said in a statement. This has lead many to believe that ByteDance is opposed to Chinese censorship and any suggestion that TikTok could be used as a government surveillance tool. The US will take more convincing, it seems.