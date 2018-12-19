For those of you expecting a new Amazon device this holiday season, you'll be glad to know that Amazon is holding a "Digital Day" sale shortly after Christmas, so that you can stock up on digital content without breaking the bank.

This year's sale is Amazon's third-annual Digital Day. Amazon said the sale is all about "end-of-year deals" and mostly focuses on digital content - such as software, apps, movies, subscriptions, and so on - across the site. Amazon said it's offering "thousands of deals" during the one-day only sale, though some deals might go live early. Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Digital Day. We've also included a sneak peek of the best deals expected.

Shop the sale: Amazon Digital Day 2018

Amazon's Digital Day 2018 sale officially starts at midnight PT on 28 December 2018. That's 3am ET or 8am in the UK.

Amazon recommends signing up on the Amazon Digital Day page to get notifications when the deals begin. You'll be able to browse Digital Day deals from here. If you shop on an Amazon Fire TV, Fire tablet, Kindle, or compatible mobile device, use the Amazon app and Amazon App Store.

Save $50 on Fire HD 10 tablet and receive 3 months free trial to Audible.