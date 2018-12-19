For those of you expecting a new Amazon device this holiday season, you'll be glad to know that Amazon is holding a "Digital Day" sale shortly after Christmas, so that you can stock up on digital content without breaking the bank.
This year's sale is Amazon's third-annual Digital Day. Amazon said the sale is all about "end-of-year deals" and mostly focuses on digital content - such as software, apps, movies, subscriptions, and so on - across the site. Amazon said it's offering "thousands of deals" during the one-day only sale, though some deals might go live early. Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Digital Day. We've also included a sneak peek of the best deals expected.
When is Amazon Digital Day 2018?
Amazon's Digital Day 2018 sale officially starts at midnight PT on 28 December 2018. That's 3am ET or 8am in the UK.
Best Amazon Digital Day 2018 deals
Amazon recommends signing up on the Amazon Digital Day page to get notifications when the deals begin. You'll be able to browse Digital Day deals from here. If you shop on an Amazon Fire TV, Fire tablet, Kindle, or compatible mobile device, use the Amazon app and Amazon App Store.
Amazon devices
- Save $50 on Fire HD 10 tablet and receive 3 months free trial to Audible.
Books and magazines
- Save up to 75 percent off Kindle best-selling books.
- Save up to 80 percent off best-selling Marvel graphic novels.
- Save up to 60 percent off digital magazines.
- Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99. New subscribers only.
- Audible: Buy one, get one free on a selection of hundreds of Audible books.
Movies and entertainment
- Save on hundreds of digital movies via Prime Video.
- Start a new paid subscription to AMC Premiere, CBS All Access, ESPN+, or Showtime and get $10 Amazon credit.
Children and family
- Get 3 months free of FreeTime Unlimited for $2.99. New subscribers only.
Apps and games
- Get 25 percent extra gold bars on all Candy Crush Friends Saga December Deals.
- Get 35 percent off the Clash of Clan’s in-game Digital Clash Pack with 6x value on Gold, Elixir, Book of Everything, and Builder Potions.
- Save 25 percent off select Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Lapis Bundles.
Software
- Save 50 percent or more on software from H&R Block, Norton Security, and Quicken.
- Save 20 percent on TurboTax 2018 and get a free $10 Amazon Gift Card.
- Save 30 percent off language programs from Rosetta Stone and Babbel.