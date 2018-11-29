If you're a Plex user, you may be glad to know you can now stream Tidal music directly from the Plex app.

Tidal is offering its entire catalogue of music, videos, and podcasts to Plex users and plans to integrate with users' existing Plex music libraries so that Plex can better recommend stuff to listen to via the service. Playlists, the Plex Discovery, and Artist Radio features will also pull tracks from both Tidal and libraries. Just open up the Plex app and link your Tidal account to get starts.

We had a play and found it's great for directly accessing Tidal and searching artists, albums, and tracks in both Plex and Tidal. But, for us, Discovery and Artist Radio weren't working. (Maybe because they haven't been switch on yet? Who knows. We'll ask Plex and circle back.)

Tidal is the first streaming music service to fully integrate into Plex without any extra plugins needed. As part of the deals, users can save up to $60 a year on the total price of Tidal and Plex Pass subscriptions. There's also a 30-day free trial available if you want to test it out first.

Plex with Tidal Premium starts at $9.99 per month, or $8.99 for existing Plex Pass subscribers. If you want Plex with Tidal Hi-Fi, prepare to spend $19.99 per month, or $18.99 for existing Plex Pass subscribers. Plex Pass by itself is $3.33 per month, while Tidal is $9.99 to $19.99 per month.