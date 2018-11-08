Amazon has officially released its Alexa app. The app was already available on select Windows 10 laptops, but now, it's live in the Microsoft Store for any Windows 10 PC user to download and try. Here's what you need to know about Alexa on the PC and how it works.

First, download the Alexa app from the Windows 10 Microsoft Store here. If it came pre-installed on your PC, you have what Microsoft and Amazon are calling an "Alexa built-in PC". Either way, launch the app, and then sign in to your Amazon account (or create one if you are new). Finally, just tap the Alexa button and ask a question. Try asking, "Alexa, what's the weather like right now?"

Go here for specific install and setup instructions.

If you have an Alexa built-in PC, you can speak to Alexa hands-free. If you don’t have a compatible Windows 10 PC, then you can still press a button within the app to speak to Alexa, or you can invoke the assistant using a keyboard shortcut on your computer. Go here for a complete list of Alexa built-in PCs.

To see if you can use a wake word:

Open the Alexa app for PC menu.

Select Settings.

See if you can select the Wake Word option.

1/3 Amazon

You can use Alexa to set reminders, timers, and alarms, create shopping and to-do lists, listen to music and audiobooks, check your calendar and appointments, and even control your smart home. Alexa on the PC works almost like Alexa on any other device. The only differences are that video, calls, Spotify, and Pandora are all not currently supported within this Alexa for Windows 10 app.

Things you can try asking Alexa:

"Alexa, what’s on my calendar today?”

“Alexa, read me a book.”

“Alexa, turn on the light.”

“Alexa, what’s the weather at home?”

It's unfortunate that Amazon hasn’t added any features so that Alexa can control or access Windows 10 specifically. However, Amazon said “PC-specific capabilities will be added in early 2019 in addition to ongoing feature updates".

Check out Amazon's help hub for details.