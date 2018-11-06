Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide

Many wonderful, intuitive, gorgeous, and useful iOS apps are designed specifically with the iPad in mind.

While most apps do support the iPad, there are thousands of great apps in the Apple App Store that are meant to run on bigger screens (aka the iPad). Whether you want one for illustrating or writing essays or gaming, you have a multitude of options. There are so many it can be hard to decide which are worth trying. But we at Pocket-lint have been using the iPad faithfully since 2010.

That means we know which apps are amazing. To help clue you in, we've assembled this ultimate guide of the best iPad apps. We've arranged everything by category, too, so it should be easy to find the perfect app for your tablet.

Best iPad apps

IKEA Place lets you virtually see 3D, true-to-scale IKEA products in your space. It includes most of IKEA's catalogue, like sofas and chairs, and helps you to better understand the furniture’s size, design, and functionality in your home.

Although Apple now offers a Measure app directly in iOS, there are alternatives, like MeasureKit, which has nine AR tools: Ruler, Magnetometer, Trajectory, Face Mesh, Marker Pin, Angles, Person Height, Cube, and Level.

Star Walk is a popular stargazing app. It's an interactive guide to the night sky, following your every movement in real-time and allowing you to explore over 200,000 celestial bodies and get access to information about anything you find.

Vuforia Chalk combines live video, audio, and the ability for a remote person to annotate their live view. Annotations accurately stick to real-world objects, even when people move around. Imagine, for instance, using this as a field technician.

This is Apple's own cloud storage service. Documents, media, and folders that you store in iCloud Drive stay up to date across all of your Apple devices, so you can access them from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC, and on iCloud.com. You get 5GB of space for free to start.

Dropbox lets you store files and folders to the cloud and share them, scan docs, and collaborate with others, with everything safely synced across all your devices - so you can access it anytime, anywhere. You get 2GB of space for free to start.

Google Drive is similar to Dropbox, only you get 15GB free to start, and it directly supports Google's entire product portfolio. You can see your Google Photos or Google Docs files, for instance, and invite others to view, edit, or leave comments.

Those of you who are more tied to Microsoft's ecosystem (maybe you have a Windows 10 PC or use Office apps), should get OneDrive. It lets you access and share your documents, photos, and other files from your iOS device and computer (PC or Mac).

OKCupid is all about rich profiles, where you can show off your personality and interests. You can answer thousands of questions about yourself, or just a few, and it algorithm will helps you connect with people who share your passions.

Grindr is a social networking and chat app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. It's not as fully featured or pretty as, say, Tinder, but it's still the No. 1 option for the LGBTQ community.

YNAB claims to help you "break the paycheck to paycheck cycle, get out of debt, and save more money". Apparently, on average, new users save $600 in the first two months, and more than $6,000 in the first year. First 30 days of use are free.

Want to see how you spend your money? Mint is the free money management and financial tracker app that bring together your bank accounts, credit cards, bills, and investments and see what you’re spending and where you can save money.

Robinhood lets you buy and sell stocks and exchange-traded funds without paying a commission. You can start a portfolio and invest in your favourite companies. Like Acorns, it's meant for novice investors who want to buy and trade.

Venmo is like Square Cash, but with a social layer. You can add notes to your payments for others to see, and like or comment on friends’ stories.

Leo's Fortune is an adorable platforming game with gorgeous stages and graphics, smart puzzles, a whimsical story, and a little fluff ball you can make float or sink to reach gold coins. It's a refreshing break from side scrollers.

Invisible is a turn-based stealth game that generates complex levels you must navigate through to evade enemies and complete objectives. You control 10 different characters on various missions, with loads of customisation options.

Microsoft's hugely popular Minecraft game is available on every console and platform, including the iPad. With it, you can explore, mine, and craft away in a blocky 3D pixelated environment, letting your imagination run wild.

This is an adventure game with an odd, spooky story as well as a great soundtrack. It's pitched as a game where you traverse a mythic little realm, battle, and evoke sorcery - all while co-operating with friends via Twitter. Seriously.

Love the Netflix Original series? Us too. Now, with the game, you can travel through Hawkins and use characters' weapons to battle enemies, do quests, and solve the latest supernatural mystery in everyone's favourite 80s town.

Now you can finally fix the subway. Well, technically, Mini Metro will let you try to create your own subway system. It's a minimalist, yet complex, game with mind-boggling, head-scratching puzzles you got to figure out.

Red's Kingdom is an adventure puzzle game with a sweet story and wonderful gameplay. Mad King Mac has kidnapped your father and stolen your golden nut! You need to explore and battle your way through the kingdom.

In FTL, you run a spaceship and try to save the galaxy, with every encounter presenting a unique challenge with multiple solutions. Each play-through will feature different enemies, events, and results to your decisions.

It's Civ! You can have the full Sid Meier’s Civilization experience in your pocket. Download now and play your first 60 turns for free.

"Darkest Dungeon is a challenging turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses. You must recruit, train, and lead a team through twisted forests, crypts, and beyond, all while battling stress, famine, disease, and the dark.

Here is another challenging puzzle game with a captivating story: the sudden disappearance of an engineer and his wife provokes the hunt for a precious artifact that leads to the discovery of an old, unsettling dollhouse.

With this game, you race around the globe in 80 Days or less, traveling by airship, submarine, mechanical camel, steam-train, and more.

Hitman GO is a turn-based strategy game where you navigate fixed spaces on a grid to avoid enemies and take out your target.

NEO Scavenger is a game where you must survive in the wasteland. And with each passing minute, you weaken and must choose your starting abilities carefully, "because they and your wit are the only tools you have".

Ever wonder what it'd be like to wake up, alone, on a strange island? Now you can, but with puzzles that will challenge and surprise you.

The communist state of Arstotzka has just ended a six-year war with its neighbor. Your job as immigration inspector is to control the flow of people entering while also deciding who will be turned away or arrested.

This is a sequel app to Odyseey Adventure. You play the role of a snowboarder, flying down an endless, gorgeous landscape. While Adventure had players on a cold mountain, Odyssey throws in some pastures and desert landscapes.

Clash Royale is a tower rush game in which you can duel players from around the world in real-time in both 1v1 and 2v2 Battles. The objective (three minutes into the game) is to destroy opposing towers as well as the "King tower".

This is a Battle Royale game where you squad up and compete to be the last one standing in 100-player PvP. You're supposed to build cover, battle your opponents, and survive the longest to earn your victory.

HQ Trivia a popular live game show where you can win real cash prizes. Every day, you tune into the HQ live show to answer trivia questions, which range from easy to hard, and see if you can win cash.

With this card battler, you're the hero who uses cards to "sling spells, summon minions, and seize control" of the battlefield. You can jump right in, build your deck, hone your skills, and fight for glory in the Arena and duel players.

LEGO AR Studio is an AR app that lets you play with virtual LEGO toys and sets in your real-world environment. You can move and position everything, learn details about your set, and try movie-making. You control the entire experience.

This is a sequel to 2014's Monument Valley. It's an indie puzzle game, where the goal is to guide Ro and her child through mazes, optical illusions, and impossible objects in order to complete the puzzle.

This game put mobile AR experiences on the map in 2016. It allows you to be a Trainer who can search for Pokemon in the real-world, as well as do catching, hatching, evolving, and more. You can even compete in epic gym battles.

This is a Fortnite-like Battle Royal game in which 100 players parachute onto a remote island. Players have to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player to be the last one standing.

Threes is an indie puzzle game where the player slides numbered tiles on a grid to combine addends and multiples of three. The game ends when there are no moves left on the grid and the tiles are counted for a final score.

Clue on the iPhone is our No. 1 suggestion, but Glow is a nice alternative on iPad. It has a menstrual and ovulation calculator that also helps women learn about their fertility, whether avoiding or attempting pregnancy.

C25K is another Couch to 5K program. Like the others, it mixes running and walking, gradually building up your strength and stamina.

Fertility Friend is another fertility tracker. It has an advanced ovulation calculator, menstrual calendar, fertility chart, and period tracker. Its aim is to help you get pregnant, with personalised trying-to-conceive tips and analysis.

Headspace is a guided meditation app. The basics course is completely free and will teach you the fundamental techniques of meditation and mindfulness. After that, with a subscription, you can access the full Headspace meditation library.

Lose It! is a weight loss program. You simply download the app, set your goal, and track the foods to lose weight.

MyFitnessPal, which is integrated with Under Armour's apps and devices, helps you track food, create goals, log exercise, and get support.

Pocket Yoga will guide you through an entire Yoga session. It offers different ones with varying difficulty and helps you to learn all the poses.

Sleep Cycle is an intelligent alarm clock that tracks your sleep patterns and decides to when to wake you up in light sleep - the natural way.

Daily Yoga offers over 500 asanas, 200 guided classes of yoga, pilates, and meditation, 50 workout plans, and even coaches workshops.

This is Apple's music subscription service built into its devices. With it, you can stream practically any tune you've ever wanted to hear.

Apple's GarageBand turns your iPad and iPad into a recording studio, so you can create and mix music - or even be a DJ - while on the go.

Pandora is a classic music app that's basically a digital radio. It lets you create stations from your favorite songs, artists, or genres.

SoundCloud is a music and audio streaming platform, with over 180 million tracks. It lets you upload audio and find new music, all in one place.

Spotify is like Apple Music, only it's not tied to Apple devices, and there is a freemium tier that lets you listen to stations and playlists with ads.

This is a password manager. It remembers all your passwords for you, lets you generate passwords, and easily signs you in to sites and apps.

Traveling to a foreign country? Or just want to browse in peace at home? With this app, you can enjoy safe and private internet access and secure your Wi-Fi connections against various cyber threats. There's a free trial to start.

Onion Browser is the original free and open-source Tor-powered web browser that helps you access the internet with more safety and privacy.

We all know what Amazon is - and with this app, you can easily shop it from your mobile device. It even lets you access Alexa and scan products.

The ASOS app claims to be home to more than 850 brands and over 85,000 products (mostly clothing). It offers free delivery and return options.

Interested in buying or browsing handmade, vintage, and one-of-a-kind goods? Then you need to use Etsy.

Houzz is your one-stop shop for improving and designing your home. Browse inspirational photos, view and buy products, hire and collaborate with professionals, get advice, read articles, and more with this handy home decor app.

Want to browse IKEA's latest product catalogue, create a mood board, and test out IKEA furniture in your space? Look no further.

Overstick is like Amazon, but it's Overstock, obviously. Shop sales, try out furniture in AR, check-out with Apple Pay, and more.

ShopStyle enables you to buy clothing, shoes, sneakers, and entire outfits - from practically every designer you've ever heard about.

If home goods is your thing, Wayfair claims to house the world’s largest selection of home goods - with prices ranging from cheap to wow. It also has a new 3D View in Room feature that lets you see virtual items in your space.

Love eBay? Then you’ll love the eBay app. It lets you use your camera to search for items, scan barcodes, and manage your account.

Own an Alexa device? Then you need this app to set it up, manage your profile, find skills, and do just about anything Alexa related.

What the Alexa app is to Alexa devices, the Google Home app is to Google Home and Chromecast devices. It's a must-have for Assistant users.

This is Apple's smart home app, built directly into iOS. Use it to control all your accessories, put your smart house on autopilot, and more.

IFTTT is less relevant now that Apple has the Shortcuts app, but with it, you can essentially connect and automate all your online services.

Shortcuts is Apple's built-in iOS tool that lets you easily get more tasks done with your apps. For example, Apple said you can build a “Surf Time” shortcut that grabs the surf report, gives an ETA to the beach, and launches your music playlist.

Pages a free word processor made by Apple. It's available on all Apple devices and syncs to iCloud, so you can continue editing on any device.

Word is the gold standard of word processors and is often used in the workplace. But it does require an Office 365 subscription on the iPad.

Simply put, Docs is a cloud-based alternative to Word. Use it to create, edit, save, and even collaborate on documents while on the go.

Evernote is a popular note app. You can input typed notes or scan handwritten notes. You can also add to-do’s, photos, images, web pages, or audio, and it syncs across your devices, so your information is always with you.

Bear is a focused writing app that puts tools out of the way. Better yet, it lets you dictate and append to recent notes with your Apple Watch.

iA is another distraction-free, minimalist notepad. It only shows text in plaintext, and it has useful organisation tools like search and sort.

Complete, sign, and share documents in Notability. You can bring in photos, GIFs, web pages, and more from other apps into Notability.

This is Apple's built-in iOS Podcast app that lets you discover audio stories. It offers over 550,000 shows with nearly 19 million episodes.

Audible, an Amazon company, claims to be the largest selection of audiobooks. You can buy and listen to them with this app.

This is a clean comic book reader. It promises smart upscaling to make even low-res comics look great, complete with auto contrast and tint fixes.

Want to explore over 100,000 digital comics and graphic novels? This app has titles from Marvel, DC, Image, and more.

Flipboard is a well-known app that curates and serves up news stories in an easy-to-digest, audiovisual way that reminds us of a magazine.

Google's Play Book app lets you browse millions of book titles, from audiobooks to ebooks, and enjoy them, all in one central place.

Amazon's Kindle Reader lets you turn your iPad into a Kindle. It allows you to download and carry all your ebooks with you, wherever you go.

Kobo is an alternative ebook and audiobook store, with over six million titles to choose from. It lets you listen to and read books, too.

Did you know your local library has thousands of ebooks and audiobooks? You can borrow them, instantly, for free, using Libby.

Overcast is a "modern, fully featured" podcast player that aims to let you better control your listening experience, with custom playlists, shrinked silences, an intuitive interface, and more unique features.

If you're a student, you need this app when writing bibliographies for papers. It's basically an accurate citation generator.

This is an easy-to-use language learning app with an entertainment layer. Learn everything from French to Norwegian.

StudyBlue is a crowdsourced materials library meant to help you crush exams. It has over 10 million students and over 500 million flashcards.

Designed to "feed your curiosity and expand your world", this app has over 3,000 free videos from the world's most remarkable people.

Whether you need to perform high-level mathematic computations or search for facts and statistics, WolframAlpha is worth trying. It's essentially a powerful tool for finding information on math, science, and other topics.

The Apple TV App lets you browse content from over 100 video services. You’ll find movies and shows, live sports, and news. It is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV - so you can watch at home or while out and about.

With HBO Now, you can watch our favourite episodes of HBO’s series (think Game of Thrones and Westworld) for a monthly subscription fee.

Hulu offers up an entire library of movies and shows (including Seinfeld, South Park, and Fear the Walking Dead) for a monthly subscription fee. For an additional cost, you get over 50 live channels, like ABC, NBC, CBS, and ESPN.

IMDb, an Amazon company, is the an authoritative source for all-things Hollywood. Explore popular movies and TV shows and their casts, and get access to trailers, behind-the-scenes clips, and showtimes (plus buy tickets) near you.

Netflix is the king of streaming services. For a monthly subscription fee, you get access to Netflix Originals, plus many more movies and shows.

Prime Video is included in an Amazon Prime subscription. With it, you get access to Amazon Originals, plus many more movies and shows.

Like Hulu's Live TV offering, YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV, so you can stream major broadcast and networks, from ABC to ESPN. It also has cloud storage, and is a monthly pay-as-you-go membership you can cancel anytime.

YouTube is the original source for online video. Use it to watch beauty tutorials, game streams, music videos, and more - for free, with ads.

Grubhub is like Doordash, though it promises to have "the largest selection of restaurants" - from KFC to your local burger haunt.

This app has more than 43,000 restaurants around the globe. It's the perfect travel app for finding local restaurants and booking a reservation.

Like Grubhub and Doordash, Seamless lets you access local menus, with fast, easy online ordering. But it's only available in New York City.

Hungry? Get the food you want, from the restaurants you love, delivered by an Uber, and you can even track your order in real-time.

If you use Facebook, you definitely use Messenger. But it can be tied to your number, allowing you to text anyone in your friends list or contacts. You can also do video chats, complete with filters, play games, access biz chatbots, and more.

Slack is a communication and collaboration app. Designed primarily for businesses, it's a must-have messenger for teams.

Clips is Apple's app that allows you to easily splice together a polished video without a lot of effort. Apple already offers several video creation tools, from the high-end Final Cut Pro to iMovies. Clips is an alternative, free option.

Snapseed is a photo editor developed by Google. It's not Photoshop, but it's still feature-rich with tools like healing and brush. It also lets you open RAW files, use filters, and refine aspects like curves with precise control.

Google Photos is an app that lets you store and view all your photos and videos, and even create custom animations and GIFs.

This is Adobe's answer to Apple Clips. It lets you shoot, edit, and share online videos, and is designed for short-form clips versus longer ones.

Prisma is a photo editor app that creates amazing photo effects by transforming your photos into paintings using so-called art filters.

Apple's iMovie app is available for iOS and Mac. It lets you browse your video library and create movies in a fast, fun, and easy way.

This is Apple's built-in Mail app. It's far from perfect, but it's still one of the best options out there. It even beats the Gmail app, in our opinion.

Apple's own version of Microsoft Excel is a beautiful spreadsheet app that's designed for a mobile device experience and is free to use.

Next up is Apple's version of Microsoft PowerPoint. It's a free app built from the ground up for iPad. And it makes creating a professional presentation - complete with animated charts and cinematic transitions - very simple.

Excel is probably the most popular spreadsheet app in the world - used in businesses and schools worldwide. But it requires an Office 365 sub.

With PowerPoint, you can quickly create, edit, view, present, or share presentations quickly. Again, you need an Office 365 subscription.

Sheets is a cloud-based alternative to Excel. Use it to create, edit, save, and even collaborate on spreadsheets while on the go.

Slides is a cloud-based alternative to Powerpoint. Use it to create, edit, and collaborate with others on presentations from your iPad.

Google is a powerhouse in the productivity and collaboration space, and Calendar is a prime example. It lets you view, edit, sync your schedule across platforms and devices. You can also create a team Calendar to share with others.

If you hate Safari, consider trying to Chrome, especially if you use the desktop app. It's a powerful browser that syncs across all your devices.

PDF Expert 6 lets you read, highlight, sign, and fill out PDFs on an iPad. It also supports editing existing PDF text, replacing images, and more.

Focus Keeper helps you "keep your productivity high avoiding burnout using the timer". The point is to help you work with time - not against it!

PCalc is the powerful calculator - pitches at scientists, engineers, and programmers. It includes an optional RPN mode and multi-line display, a choice of button layouts, an huge set of unit conversions and constants.

If you don't want to use Apple Mail, consider Spark. It lets you discuss emails privately with teams in a thread, schedule emails, access integrations like Dropbox, use a built-in calendar, and create links to a specific email or thread.

Timepage uncluttered, stunning calendar app from Moleskine. We really like the intuitive month heatmap that instantly shows when you are busy.

Todoist is like a reminder app that helps you to keep track of everything, anywhere. Even when you’re offline. It also offers access to over 60 app integrations, including Dropbox, Amazon Alexa, Zapier, IFTTT, and Slack.

Wunderlist is an another to-do list and task manager app. It makes it easy to capture, share, and complete tasks, no matter the device you're using.

Facebook almost needs no introduction. It's probably the most popular social network in the world. Use it to connect with friends, old and new. Or, use it to view hidden ads and memes from meddlers spreading propaganda.

LinkedIn is the social network for professionals. It helps you build an online resume, find jobs, network, and more. It's also owned by Microsoft.

This is the mecca for DIYers. Want to make a lip scrub? Check. Need Halloween party ideas? Check. You can explore over 100 billion pins for every part of your life, and create mood boards to look back on for inspiration.

Discover top trending topics, breaking news, viral video clips, funny jokes, and hot memes with the official Reddit app.

Ah, the toxic armpit of the internet. Want to see what the US President is tweeting? How about Kim K or your favourite CNN anchor? It's all here, in real-time, with basically no filters in place. Bring on the alt-right trolls!

Forget hotels. They're expensive and price rigged. Instead, use Airbnb to find an affordable vacation rental, or start earning money as a host.

Google Maps is the only maps app you need. With over 220 countries and territories mapped and hundreds of millions of businesses and places on the map, you can get real-time GPS navigation, traffic, and accurate transit info.

Need a lift? Try Uber for a ride. It's a cab service or carpool, where the drivers can be anyone from a lawyer to cop trying to earn extra on the side.

If you're traveling, you need to use TripAdvisor to find reviews, photos, and maps about destinations. It has over 500 million reviews and opinions.

Google-owned Waze tells you instantly about traffic, construction, police, crashes, and more, thanks to its cool crowdsourcing technology.

Yelp lets you find local food, businesses, and services, with over 135 million reviews available to help you make an informed decision.

This app uses Dark Sky’s super accurate weather data, but adds a layer of personality. Carrot’s dialogue, characters, and scenery changes are a fun way to get current, hourly, and daily forecasts.

Speaking of Dark Sky, it claims to be "the most accurate source of hyperlocal weather information", with down-to-the-minute forecasts and beautiful weather animations and actual storm tracking.

Paper is popular sketching app that also supports handwriting notes, drafting, diagramming, and so on.

Astropad Studio allows you to use your iPad to draw directly into Photoshop. So, it turns your iPad into a high-end graphics tablet.

This is another powerful sketching, painting, and illustration app with over 136 brushes, a layer system, and high-resolution canvases.

If you want a sketching app with a minimal UI, a huge colour palette, layers, a ZipLine, grids and templates, and flexible exporting, look no further.

Those of you who love adult colouring books will want to use this digital version of those. Just 5 to 10 minutes of colouring can reportedly provide the same benefits as meditation, and help you practice mindfulness.

This is the closest you can get to Photoshop. It has full support for unlimited layers, among many other things, and even 360-degree images.

If you’re a vector artist, this is your go-to app, with customisable brushes for drawing and designing. You can create on resizable canvases up to a delightfully printable 8K. And all your layered files can be sent right to Illustrator CC.

Here is another option for doodling and creating art. It offers creative sketching tools and is ridiculously easy to learn and use.

Shapr3D is a mobile CAD app that lets you create 3D models. It's fueled by the same geometric modeling engine as Solidworks.

And here is Affinity's version of Illustrator. It's a precise vector graphic design software that you can use to create graphics for marketing materials, websites, icons, UI design, cool concept art, and more.

