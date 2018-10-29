Waze, the popular community-sourced navigation app, has taken a step forward in in-car entertainment with the launch of the Waze Audio Player.

Waze users will know that Waze previously would link up with Spotify to give you a convenient way to stream music while driving, with basic controls within Waze itself.

Waze Audio Player expands this offering, so that you can access a full selection of audio services embedded into your navigation app. These services include TuneIn, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Pandora, NPR, Scribd and Stitcher.

If you have those apps installed on your phone, Waze will automatically detect them and offer them up as an option within its app. A music icon will appear in the navigation window and you'll be able to tap on that to select the music service you want.

Thereafter, basic controls will be offered through Waze, helping you avoid the temptation to start switching apps on your phone while driving. All you have to do (once the Waze update rolls-out) is ensure that you have the app for the music service installed on your phone and that you're signed into it if it needs an account.

The feature will initially be rolling out to community beta testers and will be arriving for regular users in the coming weeks.

Integration of additional future audio services should be easy as Waze has released an SDK to do exactly that.