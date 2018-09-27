Most incredible and insane records ever broken in tech

We've seen some pretty hair-raising record-breaking attempts over the years, but these are some of the most interesting tech records you'll ever see.

Everything from motorised toilets to the longest Lego railway track ever built. There are some pretty impressive and utterly nerdy records out there. Keep with us to see some of the best incredible, bonkers and amusing records from over the last few years.

Star Wars fans are quite a bunch of enthusiasts. As if to prove that point, in 2017 Stan Munro from the New York, USA, took to creating this magnificent model of an Imperial Star Destroyer made entirely of toothpicks.

This record-breaking sculpture measures 1.48 metres long, weighs in at 3.4kg and contains no less than 15,000 toothpicks. An impressive feat of modelling and a brilliant example of attention to detail.

This impressive machine is a record-breaking six-legged rideable robot lovingly crafted by Matt Denton from Hampshire, UK. At over nine feet tall and 16 feet in diameter, it's quite a monster. This hexapod smashed the records in November 2017, but we love how it looks like it was made out of Meccano.

Streaming gamers and YouTubers are becoming increasingly popular, but in 2017 Tiffany Herrera (AKA iHasCupquake) broke into the Guinness World Records hall of fame by becoming the most popular female games broadcaster on Youtube.

At the time her channel had 5,461,793 subscribers but it's now up to 6.5 million and counting.

An awesome bit of cosplay by Julian Checkley from Galway, Ireland created the closest thing to Batman we're likely to see in the real world. Certainly something all cosplay enthusiasts could inspire too while the average person can just marvel at the attention to detail and passion that went into creating it.

His suit included a record-breaking number of gadgets totalling 23 different gizmos with everything from a fireball launcher to smoke bombs.

In early 2018, British inventor, Richard Browning set a new record for fastest flight in a body controlled jet engine powered suit. The Ironman-like jet engine powered suit clocked up a staggering speed of 32mph over the waters of Lagoona Park in Reading, UK.

We only hope this is a taste of the future of personal transportation.

From the fastest and coolest personal transport you've ever seen, to a mode of transport that's likely to turn heads if nothing else. This record shows the fastest toilet ever created.

Built by Colin Furze from the UK, the mobile toilet was adapted using a mobility scooter to reach a speed of 53.25 mph. An interesting design and certainly not something we'd expect to see on the streets anytime soon.

When it comes to personal transport, there's a fair amount terrifying modes of getting about being constructed by recording-breaking enthusiasts. This monowheel motorcycle doesn't look like the safest motorbike we've seen but somehow managed a top speed of 61.18 mph.

Monowheels are not easy machines to ride, so this record not only speaks to the design of the machine, but the skill of the rider too.

Dark Souls has a bit of a reputation for being unforgiving and incredibly difficult to play. It wasn't tough enough for gamer Benjamin Gwin (AKA bearzly) though and he set about proving that point by playing it with the "most obscure" and "terrible" controllers he could lay his hands on.

The gamer managed to complete the game with nine different controllers including everything from a Rock Band drum kit to a microphone, Wiimote and an Xbox 360 controller while playing with just one finger.

At the time Bearzly said he was planning on completing the game with even more controllers in future, including of all things, a real bunch of bananas. Certainly a record-breaking champ as far as gaming is concerned.

Who doesn't love a good game of Mario Kart? Turns out the Australians might like it most or at least four particular Australians anyway. In 2014, Harry Twyford, Josh Alexander, Matt Smith, and James Hickman played Mario Kart for a record-breaking 35 hours and 45 minutes.

The team of gamers not only broke records, but also raised money doing so, giving donations to local charity in the process.

The money raised during the event went towards creating an Integrated Cancer Center in Warrnambool. Who says gaming isn't good for you?

American gaming enthusiast Jason Camberis from Illinois, USA crafted this magnificent arcade machine in 2014. The record-breaking gaming cabinet was recognised as the largest built at 4.41 metres tall, 1.93 metres wide and 1.06 metres deep.

We're not sure why you'd want such a massive gaming machine in a world where technology is constantly shrinking, but there's no denying it's impressive. If you have the cash though, you can buy one of your own.

Shirley Curry from the US holds the title of oldest video games YouTuber. At 81 years old and counting, she managed to accumulate an impressive 238,449 subscribers and had clocked up 6,509,749 views at the time of winning the record.

A little over a year later and her gaming channel has reached close to 400,000 subscribers. She plays a variety of action RPG games and has been enjoying video games since the 1990s.

From the old to the very young, gaming is popular with everyone. Victor De Leon III (AKA Lil Poison) holds the record for being the youngest professional gamer though.

He started playing when he was just two years old and started competing at a professional level at the age of four. In 2005, at seven years old, he signed a deal with Major League Gaming, and became the youngest signed professional video gamer. Quite a feat. We're not sure our parents would have let us do that.

Gaming isn't just for video game players. Plenty of people love board games too.

In 2010, 20,483 people showed their love for chess by turning up to a mass competition. The city of Ahmedabad in India played host to a record-breaking event that saw all these chess players battling it out to smash the world record.

The Chinese city of Xi'an played host to an impressive aerial display in 2018 when a record-breaking 1,300 drones put on an aerial display to smash the record for the Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) airborne simultaneously.

As if that wasn't enough, the drones also had numerous lights allowing them to put on a colourful lighting display too.

A brilliant use of technology and an impressive record-breaking feat. We can't wait to see what happens when someone tries to top this one.

We might be afraid that one day robots will take all our jobs and enslave humanity, but in the meantime, they're being put to some fairly interesting uses.

Take this robot constructed by Zackary Gromko for example. Built to scan a Rubik's cube, then generate a solution programme, the robot can then use its six arms to solve the puzzle in record time.

The bot is capable of completing a Rubik's cube in 2.39 seconds and it was that speed that broke the record. Zackary Gromko said at the time that "Even the best human methods up at this point can take 60 turns, but really any cube can be solved in less than 20 turns."

Maybe robots are superior to people after all.

Phone numbers can be tricky to remember, so people are plenty happy when they manage to get their hands on a great one. Mobile networks often charge a premium for fancy numbers, but none of them are likely to cost as much as the record-breaker.

The most amount of money ever paid for a phone number was $2.75 million.

The number in question was 666 6666, which some people might view as bad luck, but in Arabic, it is associated with the word for God.

In 2013, 80 people with a passion for Lego got together in Denmark to build the biggest Lego railway ever constructed. It took nearly 100,000 Lego bricks and railway pieces. The train travelling down the toy railway took around four hours to reach the end of the line and break the record.