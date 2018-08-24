You can now run Windows 95 as an app on your Mac or PC

If you miss the look and feel of Windows 95, you'll love this new app from Slack developer Felix Rieseberg.

He basically turned Windows 95 into an app that you can easily run on MacOS, Windows, and Linux. He published the source code and app installers for this project on Github, so anyone can download it for free. Once you install the Windows 95 app and open it, you can run classic apps like Wordpad, MS Paint, and Minesweeper all within it. We tried to play with Internet Explorer, but that wouldn't load any pages.

This cool app is based on an existing web project that supports Windows 95, Windows 98, and other older operating systems. It's just 129MB in size and takes up about 200MB of RAM. Like the original Windows 95 experience, it's slow and laggy and full of pixelated graphics. But it's super nostalgic and makes us wish it were the 90s again. Try it out for yourself and go down memory lane - it's so worth it.

There is a reset button inside the app, too, which you can tap to start over again if you run into any hiccups. You can also hit the escape key to toggle between the Windows 95 mouse and your mouse while in the app.