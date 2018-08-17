You might have thought Amazon Prime Day was a great time for bargains but eBay.co.uk is offering something even more spectacular: 15 per cent of everything found on the website. Tech. Games. Everything.

From 10am today (Friday 17 August) and today only, you can buy items from eBay and enter a code at checkout that will slash 15 per cent off the cost of your order.

You have to spend at least £20 and the maximum discount you can redeem is £50, but that means you can get 15 per cent off everything up to the value of £333.33.

Above that you will still get the full £50 off, making more expensive items cheaper regardless.

The eBay flash sale will finish at 8pm tonight.

To get the discount, just place your items in your basket and enter the following code during checkout: PIGGYBANK. Simple.

You can only use the code once, so make sure you only checkout when you have all the items you want.

The offer is only eligible from eBay.co.uk.

We'll bring you more eBay offers whenever we get them on the build up to Black Friday and beyond.