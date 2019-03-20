You might have thought Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day was a great time for bargains but eBay.co.uk is offering something even more spectacular: 15 per cent of electronics found on the website. TVs, tablets, mobile phones, consoles, games, camera and more.

From 10am today (Wednesday 20 March) and today only, you can buy items from eBay in certain categories and enter a code at checkout that will slash 15 per cent off the cost of your order.

You have to spend at least £20 and the maximum discount you can redeem is £50, but that means you can get 15 per cent off electronics up to the value of £333.33.

Above that you will still get the full £50 off, making more expensive items cheaper regardless.

The categories covered are Sound and Vision, Computers, tablets and network hardware, Mobile phones, smart watches and accessories, Video games and consoles, plus Cameras and photography equipment.

The eBay flash sale will finish at 8pm tonight.

To get the discount, just place your items in your basket and enter the following code during checkout: PLAY15. Simple.

You can only use the code once, so make sure you only checkout when you have all the items you want.

The offer is only eligible from eBay.co.uk.

We'll bring you more eBay offers whenever we get them.