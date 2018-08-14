How to install Fortnite on Android

Fortnite has finally made its long-awaited appearance on Android. Sadly, however, it's not a straightforward case of downloading the app from the Google Play Store on absolutely every Android phone available. It's currently in beta, has a waiting list, and is compatible only with a select group of handsets.

The short answer is: most - but not all - popular modern flagship phones. We already know that Samsung Galaxy phones support it, but so do Google's Pixel phones, high end Huawei and Honor devices as well as LG, OnePlus and Nokia (among others). If you have one of the following phones, you will be able to play Fortnite on Android.

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

HTC, Sony and Motorola are notable absentees, Epic Games states that it is working on a fix for some compatibility issues on some of the latest flagships from those companies. What's more, in its FAQ, it notes that the list isn't definitive and that if your phone meets the following criteria, there's a high chance it will work:

OS: 64 bit Android, 5.0 or higher

RAM: 3GB or higher

GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

Once you know you have a compatible handset, you need to head on over to the sign up page to register. Click the big "sign up for email invite" button and on the next page you'll be asked if you've played Fortnite before. At this point - if you've selected "yes" - you'll be asked which platform you've played it on, whether that be Xbox, PlayStation, PC/Mac, Switch or iOS, and then you can log in using your existing account details or sign up for a new Epic Games account.

Once you've logged in, or created an account, you'll need the email address you want your invite to go to, and you'll also need to select what device you're using, and that's that. Once registered, Epic Games will send you an email with a link to confirm that you are on the waiting list.

Being part of a waiting list is never fun, especially not a virtual one where you have no idea were you are in the queue. Once your place on the waiting list is confirmed, all you can do is wait until you get an invite to download the software.

If you're impatient, there is an unofficial way to download the app beta, by heading to APK Mirror, and downloading the software directly. If you do it this way, you will need to make sure your phone is able to install apps downloaded from your mobile browser. Saying that, part of the direct install process lets you allow this function before actually installing the game.

While APK Mirror claims to ensure all of its available downloads are safe, it doesn't come with the safety guarantee that the Play Store does. Being unofficial, you do download at your own risk.

What's more, even if you do download and install the APK Mirror version, you can't actually play the game while you're still on the waiting list. You need to wait until you get the official notice/invite to play the game using your account.