You'll probably know the name, but may not be exactly sure what Audible is and does and now you can get a 30-day free trial of the service to be able to try before you sign up for a subscription.

Or maybe you know what it is, but not how to get it or how much it costs. Here's a one-stop guide to everything you need to know about the service, and more importantly how to get a free 30-day trial of the service.

Audible offers a great way to listen to books, whether you're at home or on the move, with riveting narrators making the books the best they can be. Put simply, it is one of the best place to go for audiobooks.

Audible boasts audiobooks from every genre, all read by professionals including top-notch actors - the Harry Potter books are flawlessly narrated by Stephen Fry, for instance. Why listen to the robotic voices some tablets automatically churn out, when you can have talented performers do the words justice so beautifully? In addition, many of the titles are unabridged versions of the original text, so you can feast on every word written.

The first 30 days are free, including your first audiobook, and then it's £7.99 a month, which includes one audiobook per month. Audiobooks have a regular price of around £18, sometimes more, so the monthly title is exceptional value. The easiest way to listen to your audiobooks is via the Audible app, available on iOS and Android, though you can also listen through your Alexa-enabled device (such as an Amazon Echo), computer, tablets and the most recent Kindle e-book readers. Once you’ve signed up online and chosen your book, it’ll be available in your “Library” for you to download to your device. Your progress through the book syncs automatically, no matter what device you are using – so, you could listen to your audiobook on the commute home via the app, and then say, ‘Alexa, play my Audible book’ as you start to cook dinner, and pick up right where you left off.

The first 30 days are free, including your first audiobook, and then it's £7.99 a month, which includes one audiobook per month. Audiobooks have a regular price of around £18, sometimes more, so the monthly title is exceptional value.

You can buy more at the full price, but there are sale prices available to members such as three for two or even buy one get one free offers. Note that there are other subscriptions available, such as one that includes two titles per month, for £14.99.

No, you keep every book you've purchased during your subscription. You can also buy audiobooks without being a member, though these are at the full price.

You can exchange it, free. Audible wants you to love every title you listen to, so you can return it and choose another.

As soon as you've chosen it, it's downloaded to your device pretty much immediately. Audio books can be big digital files but even so, they are transferred fast.