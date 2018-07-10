  1. Home
PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first

The mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now has a beta version you can try in order to test major updates before everyone else.

The popular app, which just received a huge update in June 201, with the 0.6.0 release that introduced a new season pass system and a playable first-person view, is prepping a new 0.7.0 update. If you would like to test it before it's officially pushed out, you can grab the beta version of PUBG Mobile, which just went live in the Google Play Store.

The beta brings a faster-paced variation of Arcade mode, a SLR Sniper Rifle, and a Portable Closet. To try these now, download the beta. There are no invites or pre-registration hurdles to jump. But, since this is a beta, you can't sign in with your account. You will have to create a new character with the guest option in order to play.

Monetisation has been turned off, too. For more information on how to play the game, check out Pocket-lint's PUBG guides:

