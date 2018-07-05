This year we're not going to do it. We're not going to get carried away. We're not going to ahead of ourselves and start suggesting that England will win the World Cup. We've been through this emotional turmoil too many times. Wait, what?
Nevermind, it's coming home - and the internet has been taken over with fan memes to remind us of this FACT.
Here are some of the best for your entertainment:
No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s... pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018
Check out Gareth Southgate’s waistcoat! Where can I get one? @England #WorldCup #England #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/02Xq3sV2jK— Jon Salinger (@jonsalinger1973) July 3, 2018
It’s coming home..... who believes? pic.twitter.com/rQYDUt97lx— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 4, 2018
Just rang me ol mucker Gareth Southgate— Derek Trotter (@DelBoy_ofah) July 5, 2018
Had a little message for him pic.twitter.com/7J22a9ffLV
.@TomCruise knows... pic.twitter.com/SmnlZraGv4— Sky Cinema (@SkyCinemaUK) July 5, 2018
Even Putin knows... #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cGQBVLrz2o— SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) July 4, 2018
Sorry not sorry pic.twitter.com/MJAhjybp6E— Eurogamer (@eurogamer) July 5, 2018
It's coming home. Even Star-Lord knows it. pic.twitter.com/na8Vz4zH2B— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 4, 2018
Marcel knows pic.twitter.com/Ycn7kkQwbg— Stanley Yelnats (@georgefsm) July 3, 2018
"Do you Harry Edward Kane know it's coming home?"— SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) July 3, 2018
"I do" pic.twitter.com/Gb1y8xNZFW
If you've never seen the original and have no idea what it's all about, here it is, in all its glory.