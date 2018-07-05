This year we're not going to do it. We're not going to get carried away. We're not going to ahead of ourselves and start suggesting that England will win the World Cup. We've been through this emotional turmoil too many times. Wait, what?

Nevermind, it's coming home - and the internet has been taken over with fan memes to remind us of this FACT.

Here are some of the best for your entertainment:

No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s... pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018

Just rang me ol mucker Gareth Southgate



Had a little message for him pic.twitter.com/7J22a9ffLV — Derek Trotter (@DelBoy_ofah) July 5, 2018

It's coming home. Even Star-Lord knows it. pic.twitter.com/na8Vz4zH2B — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 4, 2018

"Do you Harry Edward Kane know it's coming home?"

"I do" pic.twitter.com/Gb1y8xNZFW — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) July 3, 2018

If you've never seen the original and have no idea what it's all about, here it is, in all its glory.