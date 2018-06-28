DC Comics has announced more details about its upcoming digital streaming service, DC Universe.

We know that it will be a subscription service for comics, TV shows, and movies, and that a beta version will go live in August 2018. It'll have original TV shows, which have already been announced, including the live-action Titans, premiering this year, as well as Swamp Thing and Doom Patrol, both of which are scheduled for 2019. An animated Harley Quinn series will also debut in 2019.

DC Universe will also have a catalogue of other films and TV shows, including Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, the original Supermans with Christopher Reeve, animated films like Batman: Year One and Gotham by Gaslight, and TV shows like Lois and Clark and the Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman. It doesn't look like it'll have Man of Steel, Justice League, or Suicide Squad.

In terms of comics, details are still thin. DC Comics said it will offer “a rotating, curated selection of digital comics” that go all the way back to the first Superman in the 1930s. You'll be able to access these and the video content on the web, mobile devices, set-top boxes, and TV screens. The service will fully launch this autumn, but you can sign up to be part of the beta release via the DC Universe site.

Keep in mind many networks and companies are launching their own dedicated subcription services in recent years - from HBO to Showtime, and even Disney, which is developing a service to serve as a one-stop shop for Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar shows and movies.