Another day, another breach.

Ticketmaster UK has admitted that it discovered malicious software on a customer service product provided by an external company called Inbenta Technologies. This software, Ticketmaster UK confirmd, caused an "unknown third party" to receive some customers' data, including their names, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, payment details, and Ticketmaster login details.

We have created a dedicated website about the recent data security incident, please go to https://t.co/zzETGohwuE — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) June 27, 2018

Ticketmaster contacted the customers affected (about 5 percent of its global customer base). It also turned off the Inbenta product on its website, as well as on Ticketmaster International, Getmein!, and TicketWeb. Although it said customers in North America were not affected, the data breach did affect international customers who bought tickets between September 2017 and June 2018.

It also affected UK customers who bought tickets between February 2018 and June 2018. Ticketmaster UK is advising all affected customers to reset their passwords, and it's offering a free 12-month service that will monitor for identity theft. If you did not receive an email warning, then the company said in a blog post that it does not believe you were affected by this "security incident".

"Forensic teams and security experts are working around the clock to understand how the data was compromised. We are working with relevant authorities, as well as credit card companies and banks," Ticketmaster UK added.