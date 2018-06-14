Mozilla could be working on a voice-controlled browser.

A listing has popped up for an internal Mozilla meeting. The listing is called "Technical Stack Requirements for a Voice Browser", and it has the following description: "Hey Scout, read me the article about polar bears. With the Scout app, we start to explore browsing and consuming content with voice. This talk will discuss the architecture and key components needed for a voice platform..."

So, this seems like a new project, and Mozilla seems to be in the very early stages of developing it, as the company is currently focused on discussing the components needed as well as the "required capabilities of those components and the challenges of working with the limitations and confines of existing platforms." CNET seems to think Scout will be a a new voice-controlled web browser.

A Mozilla spokesperson told the media that the internal All Hands conference is used to "build for the future". It added, "We know there is a great deal of excitement about the early stage projects and initiatives we explore at this event. We look forward to discussing these efforts publicly when they are further developed." So, Mozilla isn't confirming or denying it's working on a voice-controlled browser.

One thing is for sure, with Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft all pushing their voice assistant technology, it's natural to assume Mozilla would want to get in on the action, too. Facebook is reportedly about to announce its own version of an assistant and a smart speaker, as well.