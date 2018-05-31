  1. Home
  Apps
  App news

Google's Neighbourly app lets out-of-towners ask residents for tips

Google has released a new app, and it's... different.

The app, called Neighbourly, is designed for you to "get and give your neighbourhood answers". It's basically a local-focused app that'll serve as a crowdsourced guide. Residents can use the app to answer questions, share recommendations, and provide tips to out-of-towners. So, if you're visiting a new place, you can ask for guidance or seek out help and even follow other people’s questions.

Google said you can "swipe to keep up with everyone around you" and "tap the star to follow what matters" and "get updates as your neighbours answer". Results are served up via a simple stack of cards. According to The Next Web, Neighbourly is now live in a limited beta. It’s also only available on Android to residents of Mumbai, and it supports English and eight Indian languages at launch.

We assume Google will expand it to other neighborhoods and cities soon, but you never know. This could be one of those experiments that is born, and then lives and dies within a blink. Still, if you want to check it out, Neighbourly is available now on the Android app store

