Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need

At first glance, Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate appears to tell you exactly what it does on the tin (convert videos, as if you needed to ask). However, video conversion is only part of the story. Video Converter Ultimate also includes everything you need to edit, download, burn, transfer and even stream video and music giving you a much bigger package that you might expect. Here’s the full lowdown about this powerful program.

A more apt title might be "Wondershare Do Everything You Want With Video… And Then Some". The good news is that this array of features is bound up in a simple, clear and modern-looking user interface, which splits itself across five self-explanatory tabs.

The Convert tab is the meat of the program, with conversion and editing tools galore. You can import from over 1,000 formats and then output to a specific mobile, console or other supported device, or take full control of the process and choose your exact file format, codec and other settings. Bonus features include being able to search for - and embed - tags that help identify the finished file (your media server will love you for this).

Look out for the "High Speed Conversion" button – this basically makes it easy to switch video files from one format to another without changing the underlying video codec (the ubiquitous H.264). This kind of conversion is both lossless - so no compromising quality - and quick, up to 30 times faster than regular conversions in fact.

You'll also see a range of editing buttons. Tools range from simple trims and cuts to video filters and enhancements. You can crop video (lose those black bars), add watermarks and manually insert subtitles.

And there's more

These tools are powerful, easy to use and worth the money in themselves, but you've barely scratched the surface. Switch to the Download tab, on the app, to capture videos from the web from the likes of YouTube, Vimeo and so on. Naturally captured files can then be converted to your chosen format.

There's a Burn tab for taking your converted videos and placing them on to a video DVD that can be played back in any regular DVD or Blu-ray player. You'll find a host of templates make it easy to add professional-looking menus to your carefully curated collection of videos.

The Transfer tab allows you to transfer video from your computer to your mobile device or removable drive, while the last tab - Toolbox - unlocks five more handy tools. 'Fix Media Metadata' provides a quick way to correct the tags in your audio and video files, while VR Converter supports converting videos for use with the likes of the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR headsets.

The program also has a built-in media server with Chromecast support for streaming media to your TV, along with screen recorder and tool for creating animated GIFs from photos and videos. And breathe.

Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate is available for PC (Windows XP or later) and Mac (OS X 10.7 or later).

A limited free version can be downloaded with a cut-down selection of features. For the full package, Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate costs $39.95 for a one-year subscription for a single computer, or $59.95 for a lifetime of updates. A family lifetime licence - covering 2-5 Macs or PCs - costs just $99.95.