Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games

Epic Games has announced that its hugely popular battle royale game is coming to Android.

In a developer blog post, it confirmed the game, Fornite, would arrive for Android phones sometime this summer. The company also detailed several new features that its mobile gaming team has been developing, including the ability to customise the HUD, which it added earlier this week, as well as an upcoming voice chat function that will let you chat with your teammates regardless of platform.

Epic Games is also working on voice-chat muting: “We’re also looking to make it really easy to mute yourself, other players, or open up all communications with a simple tap. There will be a button on the screen that lets you mute yourself, mute everyone in your party, or go back to open-microphone.” Furthermore, it'll add opt-in options, so you can try the new features and see what you like.

That opt-in aspect was specifically mentioned for upcoming gameplay features like auto-run and firing. Lastly, Epic Games is looking into stat tracking on mobile, and it's adjusting the entire Fornite code in order to optimise the graphics quality and battery. You'll see a new Battery-Saver mode, for instance, which will allow you to obtain increased performance if you choose to lower the graphic quality.

Fortnite has been available on iOS since March, and since then, it's been sitting at the top of Apple App Store’s free charts.