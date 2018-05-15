If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps

Google's augmented reality platform now supports one of the most popular Android devices available: the Galaxy S9.

Previously, ARCore was limited to Pixel devices, Nexus devices, and a few other Android handsets from the likes of Asus, Huawei, LG, Moto, and Sony. But now, as first discovered by 9to5Google, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus flagships officially support ARCore. This means you can download the ARCore app from Google Play on those devices.

The addition of these phones isn't surprising, given Samsung and Google announced last year they were working to bring “immersive new experiences for consumers” to Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8. Also, ARCore-optimised apps could already run on older Samsung devices like the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

They could also run on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. You see, ARCore came out of beta in February with support for several high-end phones, though, the Galaxy S9, which has been out since March, has been oddly absent from the supported list for the past few months. That's now been corrected, so Galaxy S9 owners can now enjoy the fun.

