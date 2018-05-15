Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
Remember the dress that was blue and black or gold and white? Well, the internet has just surfaced a similar mind-bending stumper.
Enter: the "Yanny"" or "Laurel" audio clip. Those two words clearly sound nothing alike when pronounced aloud, and yet, if you listen to the audio clip below, which features a computerised voice saying one word on repeat, you'll clearly hear "yanny" or "laurel" or maybe even both. Cloe Feldman, a social media influencer, posted the audio clip on her Instagram story and to Twitter, and now the internet is exploding.
What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I— Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018
What do you hear? "Yanny" or "laurel"? We first heard "yanny", and then suddenly we heard "laurel". The recording, which is in English, now seems to only say “"laurel"", and we we can't hear "yanny" anymore. The change happened instantly, and we have no idea what's happening and are now questioning everything we've ever heard. We checked Twitter, and people across the world are torn on the issue.
Some hear "yanny". Some hear "laurel". Some even claim to be able to hear both words at once. And then there are some people who claim to hear differently depending on the device they're using. We tested this out, and we still only hear "laurel"" on both mobile and desktop.
Let us know in the comments what you hear.
