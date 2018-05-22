The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

Ever find yourself searching for a hotel room only to wonder if you've got the best price?

While many of the big hotel price comparison sites like to tell you they've found the best price for a room, that's not always the case. It turns out many of them don't actually look at what you could save by booking direct with the hotel.

But a new shopping tool is now available. The new browser bolt-on lets you have your proverbial bed and sleep in it, at the best price too by giving you access to Room Key, a service created by many of the world's biggest and well-known hotel brands.

Called Scout by Room Key, the Chrome Extension is a free and simple-to-use app that works on the Google Chrome internet browser and monitors when you are looking to book a room online.

Rather than insisting you go to every hotel brand's website each time you want to book, the browser extension lets you still use the likes of Booking.com, Expedia, Priceline, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz or Hotwire, but at the same time the app can automatically monitor to see if it can book the same room at the same hotel cheaper by going direct. If it can, it will pop open and let you know with a link to book, if it can't it stays silent and hidden.

The app is able to do this because it has been created by the same service that shows all available rates including loyalty rates which are typically lower than rates that OTAs can offer at hotel brands ranging from Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott Hotels, Holiday Inn, Comfort Inn, Wyndham, Westin and W and many more.

To benefit from the deal available, all you need to do is sign up to the hotel's member program, which is free, and punch in your membership number.

A recent search using Scout by Room Key allowed us to save $63 on a room in Miami or $130 off a room at the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

That's enough to buy you a decent steak dinner, and you'll still get the peace of mind that your booking will qualify for the hotel's member program, the points, and the benefits it offers its members.

And when you aren't on a travel comparison shopping site, the Chrome extension won't bother you. There are no annoying pop-ups, no ads, and no fuss.

Scout is available as a browser extension for Google Chrome and will soon be available on additional browsers, including Safari and Firefox.