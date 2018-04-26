Apple's iTunes desktop app has arrived in the Microsoft Store

Those of you running Windows 10 S will be glad to hear that Apple has finally brought iTunes to the Microsoft Store.

At its Build 2017 conference, Microsoft revealed Apple was planning to bring its iTunes desktop app to the Microsoft Store. It might not sound like a major addition, but it's one of the most searched for apps in the store. Now, all Windows 10 users can finally grab the app from there - a welcomed change for those of you running Windows 10 S.

Windows 10 S is a year-old version of Windows that's locked down, so it only allows app installations from the Microsoft Store. Windows 10 S is designed to compete with Google's Chrome OS and Chromebooks. Although it was originally introduced as a distinct version of Windows 10, Microsoft recently confirmed it'll become a 'mode' instead.

Anyway, for those users, the full iTunes experience is now available. They can also access Apple Music streaming and iPhone syncing through the desktop app. Keep in mind other Windows 10 users always had access to the desktop app. If you already had the iTunes desktop app installed, know that the store version will remove your older install.

However, it will move your settings over the first time you run it.