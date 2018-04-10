What is HQ Trivia and how to play?

HQ Trivia has exploded in popularity in the past few months.

With millions of people using the popular live game show, it's clear the mobile app, which was founded by the co-creators of Vine, is here to stay. So, here are your answers to some to the most frequently asked questions about HQ Trivia, including how it works in the US and the UK.

Livia trivia mobile app where you can win real money

Game sho host frequently changes, per region

HQ Trivia is a live trivia mobile app that you can play for real money. Once the game starts, the host of that game, which frequently changes, will appear on your mobile screen and start talking. Usually, they will talk too much, then they'll crack a few jokes, and they'll explain the rules. When they actually start the game, they'll ask you - and the hundreds of thousands of other people playing - some questions.

The question will appear along with three potential answers on your screen. Simply tap on the answer you want to choose, and if you get it right, you move on to the next question. If you answer all 12 questions correctly, you will win money. That's it!

3pm and 9pm US time

3pm and 9pm UK time

In the US, the game goes live at 3pm and 9pm on weekdays and 9pm on weekends - whether in the US (EST) or the UK (GMT). However, if you load the app at any time, it'll tell you when the next game is scheduled to go live. Typically, HQ Trivia goes live twice a day on weekdays and usually just once each day on the weekend. Make sure you know what time HQ goes live in your time zone, so you don't miss out.

Sometimes there will be surprise games at different times, so be sure to have app notifications turned on for HQ Trivia. The game also has a regular game show hosts per region, though he or she has occasionally has substitutes, including celebrity hosts, such as host the TV show host Jimmy Kimmel and even the character Bert from the popular children's TV show Sesame Street.

It is available worlwide

US version launched in 2017, UK version launched in 2018

The HQ Trivia app is worldwide, though it is geared toward both US and UK audiences. The prize money is always in USD, and there are often quite a few questions that are American-centric. But the UK version, which just launched, features questions more specific to the UK's culture and history. As of right now, it has smaller payouts, and it has a much smaller audience. It'll likely increase as it gets more popular.

Host appears and starts talking

Question and three answers appear you to choose

Once the game starts, the host of that game will appear on your screen and start talking. The question - along with the three potential answers - will pop up on your screen. You have 10 seconds to select an answer, and if you get it right, you'll move on to the next question. If you happen to answer all 12 questions correctly, you will win money. If not, you will lose, and then you can then exit out of the app for the day.

You need to answer 12 questions correctly

Money will be added to your account, connected to PayPal

Yes. If you answer all 12 questions correctly, you will win your share of the prize money. When you win, the money will be added to your HQ account, which can be connected to a PayPal account of your choice. As soon as you win any amount of money, you can transfer the funds from HQ into your PayPal. And you can cash out immediately after winning any amount of money.

You need an Android or iOS device

Also need the HQ Trivia app

You need an iOS or Android device. The iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets can all download the HQ Trivia app.

You can invite friends or family to get an extra life

They will need your HQ username/referral code

If you get a question wrong or don't answer in time, you're automatically eliminated from the game. However, you can receive extra lives by inviting people to play. An extra life allows you to stay in the game - even if you answer a question wrong. Just hit the invite button to share the app with a text message, social post, or email. You essentially need to invite your family and friends to download the app.

Note: Friends or family will need your referral code, which is just your HQ username. Also, when you're eliminated from the quiz and you have an extra life, you will be asked if you want to use it. If you choose to use it, you will get back into the game. If not, you'll have to wait until next time. Just keep in mind you can only use one extra life per game - so you need to use them wisely.

There is a chat room available

You can swipe it away

HQ Trivia has a chat room on the bottom of the screen that allows users to type messages to everyone in the room. Fortunately, you can get rid of the chat by swiping right on it at any point during the game, so you can focus on the questions, rather than pointless chatter.

Launching soon in the UK and the US is a "Friends on HQ" feature. It lets you connect with friends in order to see who’s actively playing in any given game and compare high scores and wins. An HQ spokesperson says: “This update forms the basis of a variety of new features that HQ will be rolling out soon, leveraging friends’ connections.” However, we don’t yet know what form those new features will take.

We'll keep you posted.