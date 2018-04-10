Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant

Following the announcement that it is now available to use with Amazon Alexa, music streaming service Deezer is now compatible with Google Home, too.

The update means Deezer Premium+ subscribers can control music playback using Google Assistant and their voice. This includes asking Google to play 'Flow', a playlist tailored specifically to you, based on your personal listening habits. It's not just Google Home that's compatible though, as voice commands can be used with any speaker with Google Assistant built in.

Google also recognises 18 different moods and 74 different genres, so can return accurate results when you ask it to play music depending on how you're feeling. For example, you can ask Google to play a chilled mood playlist using Google Assistant, or ask it to get the party started before a night out.

You can use your voice to search for music based on artist, album, playlist or even a specific song that you know you want to hear.

Riad Hawa, VP Hardware Partnerships, Deezer said: "We are excited to expand our availability on Google Home in the UK, a key market for voice devices. Consumers should expect a great lean back experience from Deezer with the dozens of mood and genre based voice commands, that have already demonstrated strong engagement levels in other regions."

"Combining smart technology to match the lifestyle needs of our users through Deezer Flow, it’s never been easier to listen to all your favourite tracks and discover new music."

For more information and for help setting up Deezer with Google Home, you can head to the Deezer website.