Deezer music streaming service now supports Alexa voice control

Music streaming service Deezer has announced it is now compatible with Amazon Alexa, meaning it can respond to voice commands via any Alexa-enabled device. With Alexa voice control being added as a new feature, Deezer will be available to listen to on Amazon Echo devices, Sonos One, UE Blast and Megablast speakers and any other speaker that supports Alexa voice control.

Alexa voice control is available to Deezer Premium+ subscribers, and all of the streaming services features are supported, including Flow, a continuous stream of music based, curated especially for you, based on your listening habits. You can also ask Alexa to tell you what a song is if you don't already have it in your library and ask her to play playlists depending on the mood you're in.

To set up voice control for Deezer, set it as your default music streaming service within the Amazon Alexa app and you're away. Commands will then include "Alexa, play Flow" or "Alexa, play dance music" and she will oblige. You can still use Deezer if it isn't set as your default streaming service, but you will need to end commands with "...on Deezer".

Riad Hawa, VP Hardware Partnerships, Deezer said: "We’re very excited to launch Deezer with Alexa in 66 countries and across a wide range of Alexa supported devices. Voice activation is on the rise, with a growing role in home listening and Deezer is proud to take centre stage in this evolution."

"With one simple request, Alexa users will now be able to listen to any album, artist and playlist through Deezer, making it easier than ever to enjoy the music they love."

Deezer for Amazon Alexa will be available in the US, UK and Germany and all other territories with both Deezer and Alexa are supported. The feature will begin rolling out to customers from today.