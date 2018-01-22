Are you looking for a VPN? 5 reasons to consider PureVPN

If you’re looking for a sure-shot way to unblock websites, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, send and receive files anonymously, make online transactions securely and get on the crazy ride of cryptocurrencies, then you are in a dire need of a VPN service.

A Virtual Private Network, also known as a VPN, is a secure encrypted tunnel that masks your real online identity and assigns you a virtual identity, allowing you to browse, stream, download, upload and do so much more discretely. Yes, perks of living in a world with technological advancements all around!

Our tech-powered world requires a high-speed and robust solution to combat hackers and close loopholes that make you vulnerable on the internet. Additionally, in the age of Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, who wants to miss out on their favorite TV shows and movies just because they are subject to regional restrictions?

With that being said, how will a VPN service serve you of all these features which are much needed in today’s time?

With so many VPN services claiming to be the best ones, we decided to check a few out with the help of our security experts in the industry, and discovered that PureVPN is by far the best VPN.

Here’s why PureVPN can be your ideal solution:

1. High Speed Streaming

PureVPN employs a global network of 750+ servers based in 140+ countries with a huge pool of 88000+ IPs. A network this size, additionally optimized for streaming serves blazing-fast streaming speed.

PureVPN has strategically placed its optimized servers around the globe so that users do not face any disconnection and get a smooth internet experience. What’s interesting is that you switch between countries instantly. If a website is unavailable in your region, you can choose a location where it’s accessible and connect instantaneously.

If you wish to stream Netflix, Hulu, SkyGo Italy, Amazon Prime US, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Red, and ABC Go among numerous others, then you can instantly do so with PureVPN as it offers dedicated Chrome and Firefox extensions for this specific purpose.

Stream Netflix

Kodi is used by millions of people across the globe but unfortunately only a few of them can unlock Kodi’s true potential. With PureVPN’s dedicated Kodi add-on, you not only get to unblock various other add-ons for streaming, you also get ultra-fast speed, overcome ISP throttling, and access region-restricted content with just a few clicks.

Learn more about PureVPN’s Kodi VPN

As PureVPN is a great service for maintaining online privacy, you can use it to carry on with your cryptocurrency transfers.

When connecting through the company’s VPN network, your IP address is protected from those that may log your actions. The main concept of cryptocurrencies is to make and receive payments anonymously but with hackers on the loose, you can never be too sure.

So how does this work? Well, since PureVPN employs military-grade 256-bit encryption and makes use of secure protocols like SSTP and IKeV2 along with the ability to mask your real IP address, you can rest assured your online activities, including your financial transactions, are completely secure with encoded patches.

This means that while a user may have your wallet address, they don’t have your true associated IP address, protecting your identity. Encrypted traffic also means that internet providers and others attackers can’t see your computer making cryptocurrency transactions when they occur.

In short, PureVPN is the ideal way to keep prying eyes away from your Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin and other crypto-currency activities.

PureVPN has maintained and surpassed its reputation year by year for being a smooth VPN service when trying to access blocked websites abroad.

While traveling, your major concern is to get direct access to blocked websites such as Facebook, Twitter, banks, and your office. PureVPN takes care of your online worries so that you can enjoy your trip to its fullest while remaining connected.

When traveling domestic or international, you are susceptible to online hacks on public and private unsecured Wi-Fi’s where hackers are constantly lurking around and monitoring online traffic to get a hold of users’ financial information and passwords to other accounts.

What’s fascinating is how you can get exciting deals to flights and other attractions when you change your IP address to another location. When connected to PureVPN, you can make financial transactions from around the world and access your online accounts in a secure manner.

Get VPN for Travelling

PureVPN’s advance business VPN is developed to assist your employees become virtual citizens of any country they wish. The business VPN provides exceptional security on public and private networks and lets organizations unlock their true potential by unblocking a world of endless opportunities.

These are just some of many features you get with PureVPN’s business VPN:

Complete Team Management

Secure Private IPs

Reliable Private Servers

Dedicated IP

AES 256-Bit encryption

Advanced security features (antivirus, content filtering, URL filtering, etc.)

DDoS protection

With a business VPN in place, you can easy administer devices connected to the network, securely send or receive unlimited files, and enable employees to stay connected with the corporate network with secure remote access.

Get Business VPN

All in all, PureVPN has been endorsed by tech giants like PCMag, Huffington Post, The Next Web, Wired and others. This just goes to show the credibility and effectiveness of the VPN service.

Get PureVPN