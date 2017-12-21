Is Amazon working on its own version of YouTube to spite Google?

AmazonTube. Doesn't really roll off the tongue.

Well, get used to it, because Amazon has applied for an “AmazonTube” trademark, according to a USPTO filing spotted by TV Answer Man. Keep in mind Amazon's application follows Google’s abrupt decision to block YouTube content on Amazon's Echo Show and Fire TV devices. The company blamed Amazon, for refusing to sell Google products like Chromecast, Google Home, and Nest devices.

Amazon has since started selling Chromecasts and is reportedly in productive talks with Google again, but their public feud is far from over and appears to have now escalated. Amazon's latest trademark application could mean or turn out to be nothing, but as TechCrunch pointed out, the filing mentions another name, like “OpenTube,” as well as descriptions that sound a lot like YouTube.

For instance, it specifies that AmazonTube could provide "non-downloadable pre-recorded audio, visual, and audiovisual works via wireless networks on a variety of topics of general interest". Beyond this patent application, several reports have pointed out that Amazon has also registered a few domains, including AlexaOpenTube.com, AmazonAlexaTube.com, and AmazonOpenTube.com.

So, while it's a stretch to say the retailer is planning a YouTube-like service, it sure does look like Amazon wants to provoke Google.