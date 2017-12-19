Win an iPhone X with PureVPN

PureVPN is giving you a chance to win an iPhone X and other Apple goodies in a mega prize giveaway worth $17,000.

The The World's Fastest VPN Service is giving away a total of 13 iPhone X smartphones and nine Apple Watches between the 21 December and the 2 January 2017.

To enter, users merely have to unlock a number of competition points. Points can be earnt in a range of different ways including tweeting, visiting PureVPNs Facebook page, or sharing articles from the company's site.

Signing up for the PureVPN service automatically puts you in contention of winning an Apple Watch this Holiday season.

On the prize days, winners will be chosen based on the highest points at random using the Gleam competition widget on PureVPN. The odds of winning will depend on the number of points received.

With military-grade encryption protecting your data, identity and internet connection, your cybersecurity is never compromised with PureVPN. Plus, with the advanced features launching soon, security will take on a completely new form with PureVPN.

iPhone users are safe in the knowledge that PureVPN's iOS app is smart and feature-Rich making it a must have app for iOS users even if you don't win the iPhone X.

With the PureVPN iPhone app you get 2GB Bandwidth Per Month for free with PureVPN's free account, Ping Servers for iOS to help you choose the most efficient and fastest server, and the ability to automatically detect your location to help you find the most suitable servers. The premium app offering delivers much more.

Simple to setup, you can signup for PureVPN to get complete online security and privacy with a hidden IP address and encrypted internet traffic.

Visit PureVPN to find out more