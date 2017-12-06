Pocket-lint moves to https

If you're a regular reader of Pocket-lint you might notice something different to your browsing today when on our site.

We've been working hard behind the scenes for a number of months to not only make the site easier to use, but also make it more secure to use.

In the address bar of your browser where you find our website url, there is now a padlock. Pocket-lint has gone https.

From today whenever you visit Pocket-lint you can be sure in the knowledge that you are reading about the latest consumer tech securely.

Moving to https is no easy feat and there are a number of important reasons why we've made the move. The biggest is that it safeguards your browsing when on Pocket-lint.

Adding the "s" to "https" is more than just a letter. It helps safeguard your browsing in a number of ways and prevent intruders from tampering with the communications between Pocket-lint and your browser.

That could be anyone from intentionally malicious attackers to legitimate but intrusive companies, such as ISPs or hotels that inject ads into pages when you least expect it, not only potentially breaking your experience but by creating security vulnerabilities too. By moving to https that's no longer possible.

It also protects your privacy too. https prevents intruders from being able to passively listen to communications between websites and you and while the need to surf Pocket-lint securely isn't as great as accessing your bank account online, we believe it's still really important and why we've pushed to make the move.

With every page address (the url) having to change for the move to https, we've taken the opportunity to make a number of other changes to the site that we are rolling out today.

To make it easier to find articles in our ever-growing archive of news, reviews and buyer's guides we've made it quicker to find related content.

At the top of every article you'll now find a breadcrumb trail that will allow you to swiftly discover more content.

We've gone through every one of our 76,000+ articles we've written over the last 14 years and categorised them into 17 distinct sections. We've also added a brand, where relevant, to our articles allowing you to quickly find all our Apple phone reviews, or our Dell laptop news stories in one handy place for example.

To navigate around the site, you can either click on a breadcrumb at the top of the page, or merely delete part of the web address and you'll be taken to where you want to go.

In addition to making our content easier to find, we've also broken out our buyer's guides into a separate section of the site. You can now quickly find our best of and product vs features in our dedicated buyer's guide sections.

We've got lots of plans for the future, and we're constantly working to improve the site. These changes are just the start of better things to come.