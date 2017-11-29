Waze satellite-navigation app now caters for motorcyclists with dedicated hands-free mode

Sat-nav app Waze has introduced a new motorcycle mode, making it easier for the estimated 1.1 million riders on the road to get directions to destinations. The new mode, which comes included in the latest update to Waze, is a dedicated section solely for motorbike, scooter and moped riders but still offers the same features drivers are now accustomed to, including speed camera alerts, road closures and alerts on police.

However, riders will get a dedicated set of features including more accurate ETA times that may be different to drivers because of the ability to manoeuvre through traffic and being notified of smaller roads that can be driven on, but are too narrow for cars.

Motorcyclists who use the Waze service will be able to upload information and tips for fellow riders, in the same way drivers have been able to since Waze launched. The motorcycle mode can be turned on within the settings for 'vehicle type'.

Also with the latest Waze app update is a new voice control feature that will benefit all users. Using the simple phrase of "OK, Waze", users can enter an address to navigate to, report alerts, potholes or speeds cameras and be given an ETA time, so they don't have to take their eyes off the road and use their mobile.

Finlay Clark, head of Waze UK said: "Drive times, routes and roads vary between automobiles and motorcycles, so by including this new vehicle type, Waze is proud to be supporting a driving experience unique to motorcycle navigation. This new feature answers the call made by countless Waze fans, in the UK and the world over, and will benefit all drivers regardless of transport type."

"In addition, safety of all road users is always a top priority for Waze and we encourage drivers to use the app as it is intended – by docking the phone and leveraging hands-free functionality during their entire route for an undistracted drive.The new ‘OK Waze’ feature allows us to continue to innovate on safety and support better driving habits."