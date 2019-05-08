  43 accidentally hilarious image searches

Have errors ever been more amusing? If you've ever needed to find a photo on the web, then you know how wonderful and powerful Google Image search can be. A quick search and you can basically find anything. Google's image analysis algorithms are getting smarter by the day, meaning it understands images better than ever.

A mistake in your search can have hilarious results though. We've hunted down some of the most enjoyable image search hiccups the internet has to offer.

Join us on a journey of chortles and good times and thanks to the Twitter users who were kind enough to share their errors with the world.

Accidentally typed "Baroque Obama" in google. Was not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/IjSplGhLWV — Noah Moyer (@NoahMoyer) 7 December 2014

Noah Moyer's mistype brings us the joy of Ex-President Barack Obama in full regal glory like an extra from Black Adder. Magnificent, glorious, enigmatic, just like the man himself, only with more frills.

Meant to type civil rights act, accidentally searched civil rights cat. Not even mad pic.twitter.com/5jZSV97w8E — Jake Williams (@Master_Jakey) 7 December 2016

As if Barack Obama wearing a wig wasn't enough, this little pussy might pull off the look with even more finesse. Tiddles sure looks like he knows all about the long arm of justice and he's really tired of hearing the same old sob story.

i accidentally searched for lamb brother instead of lamb broth and now i wanna die pic.twitter.com/Qieg3zN4M5 — anjali patel (@anjapatel) 26 April 2017

When you're searching for some inspiration for your dinner, but you accidentally mistype and discover this cuteness, you might consider becoming a vegetarian. Just two lamb brothers chilling out and sharing some peaceful time together.

Googled "Tesla car" because it was mentioned in a book I'm reading, but accidentally typed "Tesla CAT" instead...



I was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/JeEVPIC2ZX — Abigail Cunningham(: (@abigail_cunn) 12 August 2017

Elon Musk is making some pretty special cars and, as a company, Tesla is leading the way into the automotive future. But how would anyone tame this lightening powered furball?

I accidentally searched "ryan goosling" instead of "ryan gosling" and I was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/gXWUtiLDlD — Jessica Nolting (@JessicaNolting) 26 September 2016

Mr Gosling has been the subject of many a meme. He's also the subject of many ladies fantasies, but we bet they never expected to see him waddling around like this. Ryan Goosling, as he shall henceforth be known, is the master of the feathered world and a magnificent beast to behold.

I accidentally typed "battle slippers" instead of "ballet slippers" into Google images and I was not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/a5ywq56eo4 — Ophelia Brown (@bandaidknees) 1 October 2017

It's getting to that time of year again. There's a chill in the air, the heating is on, you've got cold toes - why not warm them up with a nice pair of knitted German Panzer tanks? We suspect Ophelia Brown is unlikely to be considering these as an alternative to her ballet shoes, but we sure they're comfy and yes, we would like some for Christmas.

Accidentally Googled how to knit a butthole instead of buttonhole.... pic.twitter.com/BTzYerp7EV — Eponine3193 (@Eponine3193) 30 June 2016

We'd imagine that knitting patterns for this sort of thing are a pretty niche market and a real eye-opener if you're looking for buttonholes. Still, despite the subject matter, you have to admire the craftsmanship on these two.

I accidentally Googled corgo ship instead of cargo ship, and I wasn't disappointed pic.twitter.com/4D0vplZtiN — Snacks (@SnacksComic) 5 December 2016

If us Brits ever decided to reform the British Empire, then this might just be how we did it. The Queen is a well-known fan of Corgis after all. Let's load up the invasion Corgis and get ready to bring tea and biscuits to all the four corners of the world.

I googled 'corgi shorts' instead of 'cargo shorts' and it turned out fantastically pic.twitter.com/auMrWycVw9 — Danny Phantom (@DannyPage) 5 August 2016

There's suddenly a Corgi-based theme developing here that we weren't expecting. We assume you weren't either? If you're going to dress your dog up in human clothes, you might as well do it properly. Danny Phantom certainly got more than he bargained for when looking for fashion inspiration.

Accidentaly typed ariana grande as ariana gandi and look what popped up :') HAHA pic.twitter.com/QUFfZxoIBY — Hamz⛅ (@ShaikHamzah) 20 November 2016

Mahatma Gandhi was hardly known for his feminine wiles. He was the architect of non-violent civil disobedience and a peace-loving man known across the world for his great works. We're not sure we remember him as being famous for having great hair. This discovery on Google Images was pretty fabulous though.

I meant to Google "cast" GoT... I accidentally typed "cats" #GameofThrones not disappointed pic.twitter.com/dst7Io50CL — Michelle (@SFXbelle) 8 June 2016

Game of Thrones is insanely popular, but what if the cast was made up entirely of cats? Wouldn't the battle for the iron throne be ever so slightly more cute and far less bloody? The cat lookalikes for the Game of Thrones cast is almost too puuuurfect.

I accidentally googled bathtub pugs instead of plugs and I'm 10x happier with the results pic.twitter.com/R8CYb56rFv — Lindsay (@lindsayjanej) 12 August 2017

Lindsay got a whole lot more than she bargained for when she went to have a look for replacement plugs for her bathtub. We're fairly certain these soapy dogs wouldn't stop water from draining, but they surely warmed our hearts. Do Pugs ever not look daft though?

I accidentally typed Tom Tanks instead of Tom Hanks, needless to say I was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/VACaxd30SN — Jackie Uribe (@jackieuribee) 2 February 2017

There's an iconic scene in Saving Private Ryan where Tom Hanks kills a tank with a pistol (sort of). This image search faux pas seems to ask the question - what if Tom Hanks was the tank? Whatever the thinking behind these images, Tom Tanks sure is having a stonkingly good time.

Accidentally typed "Christ Prat" instead of Chris Prat... I was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/dPtf6M5ygD — Emily McCaslin (@Emmikate118) 5 February 2017

Chris Pratt was the shepherd to the raptors in Jurrasic World, like Jesus was to his Disciples. Here, Christ Pratt is seen tending to his flock. Emily McCaslin was not disappointed with her accidental find and neither are we.

Typo'd "cpucake" instead of "cupcake" in image search. Was not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/p1Xv7A1cPi — Phil Burgess (@PaintYourDragon) 26 December 2016

A slip of the fingers is the difference between a cupcake and a central processing unit. You have to admire the handiwork on the icing here, though we're not sure the processing power would be up to much. A delicious mistake nonetheless.

US President Donald Trump is the butt of many jokes and the source of great humour for the internet. An accidental mistype when searching for the classic "Lady and the Tramp" results in numerous amusing images poking fun at him with the theme from the film.

I was looking up kangaroos but I accidentally typed in mangaroo and I am not disappointed with the results pic.twitter.com/oGuUCuwgJm — Rachel (@Rachelejeter) 3 April 2016

What would happen if you combined a Mango and a Kangaroo? A deliciously juicy and colourful creature with a strong kick. This Mangaroo is what you get if you accidentally mash the keyboard while searching on Google Images.

Accidentally Googled 'The Last Pupper' - was not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/kp002E4d2T — Chris McHenry ???? (@ChrisMcHenry) 27 July 2017

The Last Supper is perhaps one of the most famous and well-known paintings ever to have existed. The original work by Leonardo Da Vinci depicts Jesus Christ's last supper with his apostles before he announced that one of them would betray him. If his disciples had all been pooches, would things have gone so badly for the son of God?

We love this image and find it slightly hilarious that Doge is front and centre.

I accidentally googled "Jabascript" and was not disappointed with Google's suggestion of... by #OEa1zwFD2UymoPf pic.twitter.com/v5wz02KkaP — Gary Dower (@GaryDower) 1 May 2017

Jabba the Hutt does not appreciate being referred to as a "dummy" but knowledge, as they say, is power, so we have to admire the giant nerd for trying to expand his horizons. JabbaScript is the new coding language of the Empire and you will obey.

I accidentally typed "cat wedding dress" instead of "cape wedding dress" into Google and I'm not disappointed pic.twitter.com/0TM2Ha6Wwn — chaotic neutral (@elliefaith_) 10 September 2016

If a crazy cat lady got it into her head to throw a wedding ceremony for her favourite feline then this is what we'd imagine it would look like. We're not sure how easy it would be to get a cat into an outfit like this or stop them clawing you to death when you're putting it on, but it is something "special".

I was looking for 'dog breeds' in google but accidentally searched 'dog bread'...wasn't disappointed though. pic.twitter.com/K4isBINyk1 — Berry ☾ (@PinkMiruku) 10 April 2016

Doge sure gets around. When searching for "dog breeds" Berry was surprised to see this delicious loaf of dog bread returned instead. This dough does not disappoint.

Accidentally Googled "Kimono Dragon" instead of Komodo. Was not dissapointed. pic.twitter.com/0bjlWyKzfx — Johannes S. (@mulishajoha) 7 June 2016

Not too many people can pull off a traditional Japanese Kimono, if anyone can this glorious Komodo dragon can. We love that someone has taken the time to create this colourful masterpiece.

Made a spelling mistake and typed "Hotler" into Google....was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/JS02OL1mX4 — Tiger Sammy (@tigersammy) 4 November 2015

Accidental misspellings of the German Dictator's name lead to some pretty interesting and racy results in Google Image search. If you want a chortle, you can also search for images of "sexy Hitler" for some pretty spectacular images. Once seen, they cannot be unseen. You have been warned.

Was googling "Dog training" and typed "dog train" instead and was not disappointed. Thanks google pic.twitter.com/Eu6EAM6J5y — VillageGirl (@aie2009) 5 January 2017

This search is one of the only images on our list that's actually a real thing rather than a photo that's been edited to make it more hilarious. The image comes from an article titled "Man Builds 'Dog Train' To Take Rescued Pups Out On Little Adventures" which is something pretty special on its own.

I accidentally googled *birkensocks* instead of birkenstocks, and these actually exist ???? pic.twitter.com/VRbMpEgtYo — GHOULia???? (@julialoneman) 28 August 2017

Birkenstocks are a brand of sandal and everyone knows it's a sin to wear sandals and socks together, but maybe these sandal socks are acceptable? Julia certainly wasn't disappointed with her find, but perhaps she would be if she found some in her Christmas stocking.

Accidentally googled Nerd Stark. Now I can't stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/RrysaQuRIs — ivymuse (@ivymusee) 9 May 2016

Another accidental Game of Thrones image has made its way into our list by turning Eddard Stark into a massive nerd. Perhaps if he'd stuck to reading books he might have kept his head.

Accidentally googled "cat owl" instead of "cat bowl"

Was not disappointed

????????????????#FridayFeeling#BadJokeFriday pic.twitter.com/KiR6RtFE4N — His Royal Heinous (@Pawley3000) 29 September 2017

Since the days of the first cat that asked "I can haz cheeseburger" cats have been the subject of many a hilarious meme and internet image. Cat owls are far more useful for chortles than they are for the storage of food.

so i went to google bearded dragon babies & accidentally searched bearded dragon babes.. was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/0Oz7AmQmp1 — l i z (@OkayItsRosh) 12 January 2017

Bearded Dragons are pretty magnificent creatures. We're not sure we'd call them babes, but this one is a stunning example, no doubt.

Accidentally googled "Pumpkin Spice Chair" instead of "Pumpkin Spice Chai".



I was not disappointed with the end result. pic.twitter.com/NJr3wyR5h9 — Chelsea Atkinson (@chattykinson) 3 October 2016

Pumpkin spice is incredibly popular and interest in it grows every year. People seem to want to see it used in every foodstuff imaginable, but coffees and teas are definitely a firm favourite. In her search for Chai, Chelsea Atkinson stumbled upon this beautifully dressed up chair.

Accidentally typed in "war pug" instead of "war pig" was not disappointed. #mistakeforthewin pic.twitter.com/ymkJiCcZfJ — Alonzo Luna (@Lunariasi_) 2 February 2016

Pugs. Is there anything they can't do? Well, it turns out they can't look fierce in combat armour, that's for sure. Still, accidental searches for "war pugs" do not disappoint.

I made a typo and accidentally searched for "Drug Snuggler" into Google. I don't know what I expected. pic.twitter.com/0TbmJZM2kQ — JacobCouvillon (@JacobCouvillon) 18 August 2016

If you're a drug smuggler, we wouldn't recommend trying to get through customs like this. This image from stoner film Harold and Kumar hilariously appears if you accidentally mistype "drug smuggler" in Google Image search.

I accidentally googled "bird shoes" instead of "bird shows" and I am pleased. pic.twitter.com/Ubx2PAStaV — Squishy (@Squishytiel) 16 July 2016

PETA has a thing or two to say about animal fur used as clothing, but we wonder what they'd have to say about these imaginary bird shoes. Waterproof and the height of fashion? What more could you want.

Accidentally googled Llama Del Rey and was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/q4VzgTFujS — Dora Mushroomhead (@jadengo_) 8 May 2017

As album covers go, this one is something pretty special. We're not sure if the image creator was poking fun at Lana Del Rey's "Born to Die" or not, but it's certainly a happy accidental find.

Accidentally typed in "it's a tarp" instead of trap. Wasn't disappointed. pic.twitter.com/bA93TJakpv — Crimmy ???? (@CrimsonCateye) 11 July 2016

Admiral Ackbar was never a big fan of tarps. He just didn't see the point in them. Unless you were using them as some sort of trap of course.

I accidentally typed in "Jimmy Falcon" instead of "Jimmy Falon" into google images and pic.twitter.com/lVlhvexUUw — GrandEvey ???? (@EveyKing) 26 January 2015

If American comedian, actor and television host Jimmy Fallon had talons would he look this terrific?

Was typing Prince but accidentally typed in printh on google images... wasn't disappointed... pic.twitter.com/Denfw6lebi — Pickle Rusk (@RuskHimself) 21 April 2017

If Mike Tyson and Prince had somehow had a child, this might have been the result. In reality, this image was a tribute to Prince originally shared by Mike Tyson himself on Twitter.

I accidentally searched "dog with man bum" instead of "dog with man bun" and I have to say I'm not disappointed pic.twitter.com/1jIluREXlL — Sav (@SavannahHayesss) 3 June 2016

People search for some pretty strange things online. We're not sure why you'd even look for either of these things, but there's no denying the results are chortle-worthy.

Mistyped on google "is obama nice" with "is obama mice".

I was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/z9WtISVxAA — Mario Jad (@M4r_y0) 7 May 2017

Barack Obama has been called a few things in his time. Is he a man or is he a mouse? The answer depends on who you ask and Google might have the answers. The hilarious, big-eared answers.

Googled black history moth by accident and was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/XAo2VtnAbH — Dr Grayfang (@DrGrayfang) 22 January 2017

With many of these doctored and Photoshopped images we wonder what the original thinking was behind their creation but instead are left marvelling at their beauty.

Wanted to Google "holographic car" to see if these are a real thing but accidentally typed in "holographic cat". Was not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/57GePGtMfa — ✧ Callisto ✧ (@imbbcakes) 26 August 2017

With the way technology is progressing, we wouldn't be surprised to see realistic holograms becoming mainstream in the next few years. We also wouldn't be shocked to see the first uses being realistic projections of cats.

So I accidentally typed in "Jensen Ackles bears" into Google... I've been laughing for 5 min. #wtf #JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/S7FI7gbmQS — Taylor (@hunters_digest) 7 January 2015

Jensen Ackles, star of horror fantasy show Supernatural, has never looked this fabulous. We're not quite sure why he's been turned into a bear, nor why he's wearing a tutu, but we love it as much as Taylor does.

So I accidentally searched up "Vladimir Poutine" by mistake. I was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/SWzmOJHnPD — Bem (@harambeliever) 6 February 2017

Poutine is a famously popular Candian dish originally made with fries, cheese curds and gravy. It's equally ridiculed and praised at the same time. Why the Russian President has some where his hair should be is beyond us.

Some of these are simple enough. Like this image of Pokemon playing poker. A great reimaging of the classic "Dogs playing poker" oil paintings from the 1800s.