Abbey Road Studios releases Topline app for emerging musical artists

The world famous Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles, has released its very first mobile app in the form of Topline. It's been designed and developed with young, creative musicians in mind, to help them save their ideas in one convenient place.

Abbey Road worked with emerging songwriters and producers from all over London to understand what features they wanted from an app and from the information gained, Topline was born.

Song ideas can be recorded within the app, whether it be vocals or instrumentals, and each track can be given it's own name so you don't forget which track is which. Alternatively, you can import audio tracks you've created elsewhere and then record vocals over the top using Topline.

You can add lyrics, tags and pictures to any of your projects as they continue to grow and files can be imported from numerous sources: Mail, Cloud, Google Drive and Dropbox, and can be shared with friends and family via email.

Finding tracks you've recorded can be done quickly and easily using the maps function, as it saves the places you recorded various tracks. If you know you were at home when you recorded some vocals, or in a studio when you recorded some backing instrumentals, Topline will have it saved.

Dominika Dronska, Senior Digital Manager said: "As the recording process changes in ever dynamic ways, music making becomes more democratic. We want to ensure that Abbey Road remains at the heart, and are actively looking for new ways to take our expertise beyond the walls of Abbey Road to support and enable creativity across all groups of music makers."

"With this in mind, we got to work with a group of unsigned DIY artists from London to understand their methods and challenges."

"Topline is our answer to the most pressing of those challenges, a need to quickly capture and collaborate on song ideas, which we co-designed with the musicians."

The Abbey Road Studios Topline app is available to download now for free on iOS only.