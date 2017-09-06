  1. Home
You can now use Kobo's mobile apps to listen to audiobooks

Kobo You can now use Kobo's mobile apps to listen to audiobooks
- Kobo expands beyond ebooks

Looking for a new audiobook source?

Well, Rakuten's Kobo has added audiobooks to its iOS and Android ebook apps. Kobo, if you didn't know, is an e-reader maker that also offers the Kobo Reading mobile app, which allows you to browse Kobo's extensive catalogue of ebooks, comics, and children's books. Now, it also has audiobooks, which you can buy a la carte, or if you want to access one per month, you can pay $9.99 a month.

The new audiobook service is now live in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It's arriving via an update to Kobo's mobile apps. Kobo, which was bought by e-commerce platform Rakuten in 2011, offers e-readers or ebook services in 190 countries and claims to have a library of five million ebooks. However, Kobo hasn’t said how many audiobooks will be available through its apps at launch.

You can try out the service for free for 30 days. The monthly subscription costs £6.99 a month in the UK.

