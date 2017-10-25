6 reasons to download AnyTrans, the ultimate iPhone file manager

Your iPhone and iPad can store a tremendous amount of information, from music and photos, to notes, messages and internet browsing history. Keeping on top of it all, and wading through the masses of files can be tricky when you want to find something specific.

That's where AnyTrans comes in. Developed by iMobie, AnyTrans is the only tool you need to manage everything on your iPhone, iPad and even your Mac or PC.

Here are 6 reasons why you should download it:

If you've made the often tricky decision of leaving Android in favour of iOS, AnyTrans can make sure you take all your old content with you to your new phone. All your messages, photos, videos, contacts, music, wallpapers and more can be easily migrated to your new iDevice with the click of a button.

AnyTrans can also be used to transfer content from your old iPhone to your new one, perfect for when the new iPhone models are released in a few weeks time.

AnyTrans not only makes it easy to transfer files from your Mac or PC to your iDevice, but it can also be used to get files off your mobile devices and onto your computer. The computer application is simple to navigate, and makes it easy to send photos or documents to your iPhone, or transfer a video from your iPad to your computer.

Any files, photos, music, or documents you send to your phone via AnyTrans, goes into a holding area, letting you choose exactly where it goes. If you send a photo for example, it will be stored in its own AnyTrans album.

From there, you can simply select the album on your phone you'd like it to be stored in, so it doesn't have to get lost amongst the thousands of photos you no doubt have in your camera roll.

When sending files to your iPhone or iPad, you don't need to worry about file types, as AnyTrans will automatically convert everything you transfer into iOS compatible versions.

With AnyTrans, you can access and manage all your iCloud accounts, if you have more than one. With the application, you can sync files across all accounts, drag some files into your main daily account, and send other more personal information to iCloud accounts that are harder to access. You can also manage and edit contacts data, notes, photos, videos and calendar events.

AnyTrans lets you download videos from YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, BBC, Instagram and more. Simply enter the URL of the video you want to download, press go and that's it, you'll have a video ready to transfer to your iDevice in no time at all.