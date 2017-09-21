Yes, you can use Sling TV to watch world sporting events - here's how

Autumn is around the corner, and that means autumn and winter sports are too.

If you like soccer, you'll want to make sure you can watch all the popular games and matches this season. Normally, you might subscribe to a sports cable package, but if you're a cord cutter, you might be interested in a streaming service or something similar, like Sling TV. It's cheap, and it has all sorts of sports channels.

Here's what you need to know about Sling TV and how you can use it to watch popular sporting events happening across the world.

Sling TV is a live, multichannel, over-the-top television service that’s streamed over the internet. Sling TV offers 20+ languages on 300+ international channels. Customers can watch news, dramas, and sports from around the world with 100% legal content and features like the 8-day replay. International packages have competitive pricing and could be bundled with Sling TV domestic package. The domestic packages include popular channels like CNN, Disney, HGTV, ESPN and much more.

The big difference between cable and Sling TV is that you don't need a cable subscription and aren't tied to a contract with Sling TV.

You will need an internet connection and the Sling TV app, which you can download to your iOS or Android device. Alternatively, you can use the Sling website from the Chrome browser. You can also use the Sling TV app on compatible streaming media players (like Roku and Amazon Fire TV) and select smart LG TV's and gaming consoles (like Xbox One). All available devices here

Yes, you can watch sports, including world sporting events, like some of the big soccer matches in the La Liga division. Go here to check out the full lineup of sports channels. It includes BeIN Sports, which carries many of the top games. Sling TV will let you stream a game live from wherever it's being played in the world, including hard-to-find soccer games from your home country.

With the World Sports pack, you can watch games from Serie A, Ligue 1, and La Liga. And you don't have to worry about missing a match, thanks to Sling's 8-day replay feature. It lets you replay content that has aired on select channels in the past eight days. Sling TV also claims that its packages are cheaper than pay-per-view matches. You can catch all the soccer games for just $10 a month.

The easiest way to sign up for Sling TV is from your computer. Start by visiting www.sling.com, then click Watch Now (or Watch Now 7 Days free for the free trial), and enter your email address and password. The first page details your base service options and lets you select a Sling package. Afterward, you can select add-on channels.

Once you have created the perfect service, click Next, enter your billing information, review your subscription total and details, and submit it.Your account creation will be complete. You're then free to download the Sling TV app to your compatible device and start streaming.