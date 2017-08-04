10 best iOS apps for students going back to school

The school summer holidays are in full swing, but it's already time to start thinking about going back to school or university. Technology now plays an integral part in education, with hundreds and thousands of apps being available to help with your studies.

Here's our pick of the 10 best apps available on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Free, subscription needed

The original and still quite possibly the best suite of tools for creating documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Microsoft Office is not only available on Mac, but fully-fledged versions are available as apps for iOS too. You can view documents for free through any of the apps, but to edit and create, you will need an Office 365 subscription.

With a subscription, your documents are synced across all your devices, so you can start working on something at home on a desktop, and continue with it on the iPad at school.

Download Microsoft Office from the App Store

Free

Are you someone that often finds themselves running late for class? Class timetable has been created to stop that happening. You simply enter your classes for the day and the time they start, and the app will notify you when it's time to go. You can add tasks, such as homework, and let the app know when it's due so it knows to remind you.

Download Class Timetable from the App Store

£7.99

GoodNotes is the ideal tool for annotating documents and slides you get sent by your teacher, lecturer or classmates. Rather than accumulate a large pile of papers that get lost, you GoodNotes lets you keep digital copies, that can be stored virtually anywhere.

You can use it to create your own documents too, and if using the app on iPad, you can use the Apple Pencil to easily markup documents, otherwise you can draw on them with your finger.

Download GoodNotes from the App Store

Free

Slack is a powerful group messaging tool. It can host a virtually unlimited number of users, and you can create separate, private and public channels to easily organise group conversations. You can send files, photos and videos to one another, and keep a history of anything sent so it can found in an instant.

Download Slack from the App Store

Free

Knowing how to spell a word, or being able to find several different ways of saying the same thing can come in handy at school. The official Dictionary.com dictionary and thesaurus app has extensive catalogue of words and definitions with an easy-to-use interface.

Download Dictionary and Thesaurus from the App Store

Free

iTunes U can be used by both instructors and students. The former can use it to plan lessons, mark assignments and upload material for students to access and help with their homework. Students can use it to access a vast library of free educational content, upload assignments and speak to instructors directly.

Download iTunes U from the App Store

Free

Flashcards are a great way to help us revise for exams, and Quizlet helps you design your very own digital set. You can even use sets created by other Quizlet users with all manner of topics being covered.

Download Quizlet from the App Store

Free, subscription needed

PDF Office lets you take pictures of documents using the iPad's camera and then store documents are PDF files. You can annotate documents, handy for creating contracts for example, although you will need to subscribe for a £5 monthly fee following a 15 day free trial.

Download PDF Office from the App Store

£19.99

As a do-it-all app to keep track of all of your daily tasks, Things 3 is up there with the very best. If you have some big goals you want to complete, but need to take several steps to reach them, Things will let you group them by category, whether it be health, family or work. You can import your calendar so you can quickly see if there are any clashes with any other tasks you need to complete on certain days.

Download Things 3 from the App Store

Free

We've all been there, when it comes to paying bills, we need to know who owes what. Payback is an app that will do all the working out for you. Just enter how much needs to be split, then how many people it's being split between and it will tell you who owes what.

If one person pays the majority of bills, but some other friends help out with other stuff, Payback will work out exactly how much each person owes so everyone pays the same. PayBack isn't available on iPad.