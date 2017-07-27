Buzzfeed made a smart hot plate that syncs up with its Tasty videos

Buzzfeed is becoming a hardware company, apparently.

Have you ever seen those step-by-step cooking videos on Facebook, the ones with the top-down view? Well, they're ridiculously popular, and Buzzfeed, which publishes that type of videos under its Tasty brand, wants to capitalise on the new trend even further. It has announced a Bluetooth-connected hot plate called the Tasty One Top. The plate syncs up with BuzzFeed’s own recipe videos.

Now, the next time you're scrolling through your Facebook video and see one of those addicting cooking videos that make your belly rumble, you can whip out the One Top, which is shaped like a pentagon with rounded corners. It comes in black or light blue colours and has just three buttons: two for adjusting the temperature up or down, and another one for power. There's also some indicator lights.

To complement the One Top hot plate, BuzzFeed has launched a dedicated app for Tasty. It's iOS-only for now, but an Android version is coming “soon". The app has more than 1,700 Tasty recipe videos that will be able to sync up with the One Top, allowing you to be guided through a recipe - step by step - as you cook. You'll hear a chime and a ding when it's time to proceed to the next step.

As you work your way through a video, the plate will automatically raise or lower the temperature as needed, though you can also switch over to manual mode to cook however you want. You can even remotely control the temperature through the app. If any of this interests you, the Tasty One Top is available to "reserve" now for $149 (converts to £115) and should begin shipping in November.