CityMapper is launching a night bus service in London this August

CityMapper, the app-based service to help you navigate various cities around the world, is launching its first commercial bus route in East London following a successful trial.

The route, called CM2, will be a night bus service running on weekend nights from 9pm to 5am between Aldgate East Station and Highbury and Islington Station, via Shoreditch and Dalston.

The route, which has been approved by TfL, has been specifically chosen because CityMapper has identified it as an area that needs more public transport during the late night hours, since more people are staying out later on the weekends.

1/6 CityMapper

CityMapper's buses will be the same as the ones used during the trial, meaning they'll be green and easy to identify. They will use CityMapper's own headway management system software to track the buses location in real time, so you can see how far away it is from your stop, as well as monitoring the number of people on the buses to make sure they don't become overcrowded.

Each bus will have a smart display fitted, which will show the next stop on the route as well as real time information, such as which tube stops are nearby.

You will be able to pay by contactless debit or credit card, Apple Pay or Android Pay. CityMapper has said it may eventually open up a payment option via the app, but for now it will be restricted to contactless use. It seems that Oyster users won't be able to use their card to pay for the journey, and paper tickets won't be accepted.

For more information, head to CityMapper's website