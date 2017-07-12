iPhone users can finally use PayPal on iTunes, App Store, Music and iBooks

After many years of "will they, won't they" PayPal is finally now part of Apple's iOS stores. iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners in the UK and US can now pay for purchases across iTunes, iBooks, Apple Music and the Apple App Store using their PayPal accounts.

It is also available in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Austria, Israel, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

To use PayPal for Apple-centric purchases, owners must go to the Account Settings in iTunes, App Store or the like, using his or her iOS device. They can also use a PC and change the settings in iTunes.

All they have to do is select PayPal as their payment method for their Apple ID. From then on, anything bought across the stores will be paid for through the PayPal account - simply and easily - including subscriptions. iCloud membership will also be paid for using PayPal.

What's more, PayPal's One Touch service comes to Apple ID accounts for the first time, meaning you don't need to sign in each and every time you want to pay for something.

You can find out how to set up PayPal for your Apple ID on a dedicated website.