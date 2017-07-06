  Fender Play will teach you how to strum your favourite tune in no time

Want to learn how to play guitar? Fender will now show you.

Sure, you can always go pick up a bunch of books that tell you how, or you can watch some videos on YouTube or even play Rocksmith, but the company, which is widely known for its guitars, has just debuted a new guitar lessons platform for the web and iOS. Called Fender Play, it's meant to teach beginnesr how to play guitar via quick, visual tutorials.

This is an introductory-level system that's video-centric. It's not going to teach you theory. Once you sign up, you get to answer questions about your preferred styles and instruments, and then you get a "custom" curriculum that includes a song-based learning method with instructor-guided videos in which someone shows you how to jam.

Expect to play hits from Bon Iver, the Foo Fighters, the Rolling Stones, and even Disney. You'll learn techniques for each track, allowing you to master the song rather than the pentatonic scale. If any of this interests you, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial at Fender Play's website, but when the trial ends, you’ll have to pay $19.99 a month.

Fender Play is available now available in the UK, US, and Canada.