Get free DisneyLife subscription with Tesco Mobile this summer

Tesco Mobile is making your kids' journeys better this summer, with DisneyLife subscriptions coming for free as part of its pay-monthly, pay-as-you-go and SIM deals.

DisneyLife is Disney's own streaming service, with unrestricted access to movies, TV shows, apps, music and books available as part of a monthly membership fee. However, Tesco Mobile is giving away three months' worth (valued at almost £15) to all customers signing up for a new price plan or PAYG deal.

It is also available to all Tesco Mobile customers upgrading their existing contract.

The offer is available to 3 September 2017, so is designed to give you a little more for your money in the summer months.

Kids (and adults) can use the service on supported devices - including iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and boxes, and Android TV boxes and sets. Content can be streamed over Wi-Fi and downloaded to watch offline. Up to 10 devices can be registered and up to four of them can be used to stream DisneyLife content at the same time.

If you want to carry on with DisneyLife after your free three months, the service will take the next subscription payment from your registered bank or card.

Tesco Mobile also has a few deals on mobile devices for the summer, including the Moto C with 500MB of data, 250 minutes of talktime, 5000 texts and a free pair of Pulse Max headphones for just £8.50 a month.